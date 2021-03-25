Cycle while you work! Amazon's under-desk exercise bike is on sale for under £40

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

At-home exercise equipment has come on leaps and bounds since the pandemic began and gyms closed, and the latest innovation is under-desk fitness solutions.

The idea of working out without the need to leave home was enough, but now you don't need to leave your WFH set-ups to get a sweat on, either.

RELATED: 20+ best home workouts to try now

Case in point is this handy exercise bike by AGM - currently on sale at Amazon from £44.99 to £37.39 for the black version, or £38.24 for a silver style, making a saving of £6.75 and £6.60 respectively.

MORE: 8 great fitness trackers that are celebrity approved

Black AGM Mini Bike, £37.39, Amazon

The compact design features pedals for both arms and legs that the brand claims to help 'strengthen, improve circulation, stamina and relieve tension for greater concentration'. It also comes with an adjustable resistance knob to suit all levels, from those recovering from injury to more seasoned cardio bunnies, and non-slip and adjustable pedal straps to keep your feet or hands fixed and stable.

MORE: Epic celebrity home gyms to get inspired by

Silver AGM Mini Bike, £38.24,

As for tracking targets, an in-built LCD screen displays all the data you'd expect from your usual high-tech gym machines including RPM, time, speed, distance and calories burned.

Impressive for such an affordable product, we know. So, does it really work?

Out of 1,200 ratings and counting, the AGM Mini Bike is listed as four stars, with 59% of customers giving it a faultless five out of five.

Several hail it for its easy to assemble and sturdy construction, but it's the ability to use it during work hours that comes out as the most appealing feature.

"I pedal while checking email and browsing etc," one happy user said in a review.

Another who scored the bike five out of five concurred: "Bought to keep my legs moving while I work at my desk and help build up strength.

"So far, very impressed!"

And when work comes to an end, others have found the AGM Mini Bike useful while watching television or reading a book indoors.

Overall, an all-rounder that'll prove useful both pre and post pandemic.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.