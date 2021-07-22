We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Olly Murs has sent shockwaves through his fanbase as he unveiled an incredible body transformation in a smouldering photo.

The Troublemaker singer flaunted some incredibly toned abs that wouldn't have looked out of place on a Grecian statue.

WATCH: Olly Murs' kitchen looks like a wedding venue

Olly stood in a pair of black Calvin Klein underwear, as he joked: "Gunna tell my kids I was a Calvin Klein model."

The 37-year-old has never been shy about showing off his physique, and has shared some risqué videos in the past, but his new transformation shows that his hard work at the gym has been paying off!

His fans couldn't believe their eyes and they posted lots of supportive comments. "Love this bro, looking in great shape," said one.

"Someone’s been eating their Weetabix," wrote another, while a third joked: "What happened to Olly Murs?"

Olly stunned fans with his body transformation!

Even former Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley was blown away, as she jested: "Soz ard! POW!! Well done you. Christ you two are gonna have some seriously ripped kids!"

Olly responded to her comment by adding several rolling with laughter emojis.

The Wrapped Up singer has been dating bodybuilder Amelia Tank since 2019, and she has no doubt played a part in motivating Olly to achieve his latest transformation.

The loved-up couple are incredibly close, and the singer has even spoken about his desire to marry Amelia in the future.

Speaking to Heart Breakfast last year about how she motivates him, Olly said: "Well she's not a personal trainer but she's done bikini competitions in the past and she does train a lot, but she is actually my personal trainer. In more ways than one."

Olly and Amelia have been together since 2019

The star continued: "She's brilliant and she's been absolutely fantastic. She just gave me that extra little bit of encouragement and she says, 'It's not up to me to do it, you've got to be able to do it yourself. You've got to get up to do it every day.'

"So I was like, 'Okay I will.' So she did this little nutritional plan for me and I just went out and did it and I loved it. And I still love it now."

Although the couple aren't yet engaged, they did have some big news to celebrate as Amelia took the title at a bodybuilding event.

Sharing a picture that showed his pride for her, Olly held his arms triumphantly in the air and beamed for the camera while stood next to his girlfriend, who was dressed in a sequinned pink bikini and wearing her crown.

