Sharon Osbourne took to Instagram with a video sharing her wish for sporting events earlier this week: a celebration of dogs.

The clip showed owners holding their dogs up in their arms surrounding the stadium, and the former The Talk and X Factor host Sharon captioned the post: "Oh my god… Let this become mandatory at all sporting events!"

Sharon is a huge dog fan. She owns a total of nine, as well as two cats. The newest addition to her dog family is Elvis, a Siberian Husky, while she also owns Pomeranians, Pomskies (a mix of Pomeranian and Siberian Husky), a Shih-Tzu, a Yorkie mix and a Maltese mix.

As for her love of sport, her weight loss story has had a lot of attention over the years. In October 2020, she revealed she had "gained 10 pounds" while social distancing, and went on to share her plans for getting fit and healthy again.

"I'm like 10 pounds over what I usually am," she said on an episode of The Talk. "And 10 pounds is a lot when you're like 5 foot 1 and a smidge."

She said she was now committing to a more active lifestyle. "I started walking yesterday," she began. "This is it now. I've got the bug. I'm on it."

Having so many dogs will no doubt make it easier for Sharon to keep up a routine when it comes to walking.

She did, however, admit to US weekly that her struggle with weight has been lifelong. "I've struggled with my weight for my entire life," she said. "I've been fat and I've been thin."

Sharon went on to have a gastric bypass procedure in 1999, but she openly admitted she regretted it, and said that she felt guilty for not being able to lose the weight healthily and naturally.

