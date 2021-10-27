Katherine Jenkins has paid tribute to a fan that has sadly passed away. The opera singer took to Instagram to share the tragic news alongside a photo of herself and said fan, Craig Walters.

Katherine captioned the photo: "Broken by the news that one of my dear fans Craig Walters has passed away. I can’t imagine a meet and greet without your face Craig! Your amazing banter, always thoughtful gifts and brilliant sense of humour were always such a joy. I will miss you and hope you know you will be in my thoughts when I sing in Nottingham next month. RIP x."

Several of Katherine's fellow fans have taken to the comments section in honour of Craig.

One wrote: "Very sad news. I remember how happy Craig was to be seeing you at Maldon in July, RIP."

Another added: "Rest in peace Craig. Your family, Jackie, John and Phil are in my thoughts and prayers. I'll greatly miss you! We never did have that race! I'll be thinking of you at Nottingham. God bless you x."

Katherine Jenkins shared a photo of herself and Craig

According to Craig's Twitter, he suffered from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, but he added: "I don't let this stop me living life to the full."

He has long been a fan of Katherine's and even added in his Twitter bio: "Katherine Jenkins Aficionado."

The NHS states that muscular dystrophy is "a progressive condition, which means it gets worse over time, and often begins by affecting a particular group of muscles, before affecting the muscles more widely."

It adds: "There is no cure for MD, but treatment can help to manage many of the symptoms."

As seen in Katherine's photo, Craig used a wheelchair to help cope with the side effects that come from the muscles' inability to function "as mutations in the muscle fibres interfere", so says the NHS.

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy is "one of the most common and severe forms, and usually affects boys in early childhood," says the NHS.

You can find more information on muscular dystrophy via the NHS, or the Muscular Dystrophy Assocation.

