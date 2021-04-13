Katherine Jenkins' wedding tribute at royal palace has 'never happened before' The Welsh opera singer got married at Hampton Court Palace

Katherine Jenkins and her husband Andrew Levitas recently celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary by taking their children back to their wedding venue, Hampton Court Palace.

The opera singer, 40, shared an adorable photo of her son Xander holding onto the gates in the stunning gardens as he gazed at the Tudor palace in Richmond, which is a popular wedding destination in the UK.

However, Katherine and Andrew – who are also parents to daughter Aaliyah – were treated to a special tribute on their nuptials, in honour of the singer's Welsh heritage.

"Recreating some amazing memories with the little ones this Easter holidays @hamptoncourtpalace #WeddingDay #wedding @andrewlevitas," the mum-of-two wrote in the caption.

One follower commented: "Am I correct in thinking that they flew the Welsh Flag from the Palace on your special day as well?" Katherine replied: "They did Ian! Special permission as it’s never happened before."

The opera singer shared a sweet photo of her son on her wedding anniversary

In September 2014, Katherine and American film director Andrew tied the knot at Hampton Court Palace, which was the home of Henry VIII and is now owned by the Queen.

On her wedding day, the bride looked breathtaking in a Suzanne Neville gown, which was made using the ﬁnest French corded lace and hand-beaded with Swarovski crystals and pearls.

The couple got married at Hampton Court Palace in 2014

The dress featured a ﬁne pleated chiffon bodice and over 15 metres of silk organza to create the full skirt and train. Katherine topped off her bridal look with a flowing veil.

This is not the first time Katherine and Andrew have returned to their wedding venue. In 2019, the couple were pictured walking up the steps of the building hand-in-hand, as they attended Prince Harry's Sentebale concert.

Katherine and Andrew also returned to their wedding venue in 2019

They looked nearly identical to a pose they struck at their wedding reception when Katherine stunned in another dress by Suzanne Neville.

She shared the collage on Instagram and wrote: "Re-Living the Dream...", while Andrew also posted a similar throwback and captioned it: "5 years later and still got it! #stairmaster."

