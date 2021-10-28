Nadia Sawalha and Mark Adderly married in 2002 and on Thursday the Loose Women star paid a heartfelt tribute to her husband as he marked seventeen years of sobriety.

Alongside a photo of the pair together, Nadia emotionally shared: "I feel so emotional this morning… Seventeen years ago today my super smart, funny, kind, loving, tortured, talented husband @mark_adderley put down alcohol for good. For me. For his daughters. For all those that loved him. NOT for himself. He couldn't for himself. Alcohol had unwittingly, right from his very first drink, been his medication for the agonies of Bi polar 2 and depression."

She went on to reveal that Mark had received a diagnosis for the conditions earlier this year and that it broke her "heart that alcohol became the answer for his emotional agony".

The star revealed that she believed her husband wouldn't be with them today had he not sought help for his addictions.

The mum-of-two then elaborated on her husband's difficulties to give up alcohol and said: "BUT once Mark knew, really knew, that he would lose me and his girls forever if he didn't give it up for good. He did. It was very tough. But he did it for all of us. So he could be the best dad. The best husband. The best son he could."

Nadia had some moving words for her husband

In a moving ending to the post, she wrote that she wanted to "celebrate" her husband and offered advice to those who were struggling with alcohol additions.

"To anyone struggling with a loved one who is in the grip of alcoholism AlAnon is for families and loved ones of alcoholics. You need support too," she concluded.

The couple married in 2002

Mark had an equally as emotional tribute for his wife, as he responded: "None of it IS possible without you and all my girls - I am an enormous advocate of support for the family and friends of alcoholics/addicts as I am the actual alcoholic - recovery is more than one person and I am eternally grateful the more than one person started with you Ms Sawalha."

Nadia earned a lot of praise for her strong post, and one wrote: "What a beautiful and powerful post and so well put. Your love is clear and your pride shines out. Celebrate his achievement and each other and have a wonderful time doing it!! X."

