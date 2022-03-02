Dua Lipa wows in activewear as she performs mind-blowing trick

Last night saw Dua Lipa perform a sell-out show at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York and before the huge gig, she took to Instagram to share her pre-show ritual.

Dua posted a video of herself pulling some seriously impressive yoga shapes with her trainer Annie Moves, who can be heard giving Dua encouragement from behind the camera. Dressed in an all-black workout ensemble with her hair piled into a messy bun on top of her hand, Dua looks super strong and toned, lifting herself into a wow-worthy headstand, before lowering herself back down onto her forearms, all without breaking a sweat and with zero wobbles.

Loading the player...

Dua Lipa shows off her impressive yoga skills on Instagram

The singer captioned the video: "I think she's proud of me" and Annie reposted, writing: "Proudeeest".

Dua is currently on the US leg of her Future Nostalgia World Tour and has been showing off her yoga-honed physique in a series of incredible on-stage outfits.

Her training is obviously paying off, with fans and critics alike enthralled by the energy and production value of her shows.

Dua Lipa's intense workout regime pays off on tour

Yoga isn't the only way Dua stays in shape. She told Marie Claire that variety is the spice of life when it comes to exercise. "When I have a tiny bit more time on my side I love mixing up lots of different training, finding different workouts in whatever city I'm in, whether it's yoga, Pilates, boxing or spinning."

"Whatever it is, I try to change it up every day to keep things interesting. When you're on a tour bus, every day and every place is different, so you never know what you're going to find. That's always one way to keep it interesting."

Dua Lipa wears a variety of skintight outfits on stage

The Sun recently reported that Dua had ended her two-year romance with her boyfriend Anwar Hadid. Reports claim the couple split following a clash in their work schedules.

Indeed, Dua has been busy with work. Not only on her world tour, but also with her podcast Dua Lipa: At Your Service.

