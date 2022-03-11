Kristen Bell reveals precautionary health measures amid concerning family history The Good Place actress isn't taking any chances with her health

Kristen Bell is thinking of her future and making sure she stays as healthy as possible – which is why she underwent an elective procedure earlier than the recommended screening age.

MORE: Kristen Bell shares peek inside new $4.3m LA home – and it's so unexpected

The 41-year-old revealed that she has a family history of colorectal cancer, so instead of waiting until she is 45 to be screened for the disease, she opted to undergo an elective colonoscopy – an exam that "detects any changes or abnormalities" in the colon and rectum – earlier this year.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kristen Bell undergoes sub-zero health treatment in tiny bikini

"I got my first elective colonoscopy," the Frozen star confessed during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in January, adding: "I am 41. I was like. 'Get in there. Let's see what we got.'"

When host Jimmy pointed out that the recommended screening age for colorectal cancer is 45, Kristen admitted that she is "looking out for number one" by getting screened early.

MORE: Kristen Bell floors fans in sheer lace dress in breathtaking desert photo

SEE: Inside Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's impeccable $4.3m LA home

Thankfully, Kristen revealed that the procedure "went very well" and she "scored an A-plus" from her doctor. "They said I aced it," she confirmed.

Kristen shares two daughters with Dax Shepard

The actress wasn't alone at her appointment as she brought her daughter, Lincoln, eight, along with her.

Recalling the funny moment Lincoln quizzed her doctor, Kristen said: "She was sitting there, and we were getting the paperwork. She looks up and says, 'Are you the doctor who's going up my mom's butt?'"

In response, the doctor said yes and asked Lincoln if there was anything he should look for "when I'm up there." Lincoln then told him to look for "the rubber nut".

Kristen revealed her family history of cancer on Dax's podcast

"We say 'up your butt with a rubber nut' a lot in our household," Kristen explained. "If you're missing something, if you're like... where are my shoes? 'Up your butt with a rubber nut!' And that's what she said to the doctor, and it was great!".

Kristen revealed the reason behind her colonoscopy on her husband, Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast last month.

"I had an elective colonoscopy. You're supposed to start getting colonoscopies at, I think, [age] 45 and 40 if you have a family history [of colon cancer], and I do," she revealed.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.