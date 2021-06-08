Tracee Ellis Ross leaves fans feeling inspired after sweaty workout video The star was not holding back!

Tracee Ellis Ross proved to be fitness goals after she posted a video of herself hitting the gym and sweating up quite the storm.

The Girlfriends star had an intense workout to do – and she looked on fire in her incredible skintight sportswear.

The bright yellow items made Tracee look like a ray of sunshine as she performed a tricky leg workout.

WATCH: Tracee Ellis Ross sweats up a storm during intense workout

The star was seen pushing her legs against some rope as well as some lunges.

In a small break, the 48-year-old showed how sweaty the intense workout had left her, and true to her humour also did a small head jiggle before heading straight back.

"So good to be back at @tracyandersonmethod," she captioned the post

And her fans were seriously impressed, with one saying: "Get it, lady!!!!!"

A second fan wrote: "Ooo, she back and she strong," while a third added: "You are shining in yellow! My queen."

The star tackled an intense workout

Many others shared their love of Tracee's bright sportswear by posting yellow heart emojis in the comments.

Tracee is no stranger to the gym, but the last time the star showed herself sweating up a storm, she was wearing a look that no one would've thought of.

The actress wore a black Hotsuit sweatsuit and a black face mask as she danced around a gym to Rihanna's Rehab like an "80s auntie".

"I'm like your speed walking auntie from the 80s in Central Park. You're welcome," the daughter of Diana Ross captioned the post.

Fans went wild over the post, with one writing, "Yesss Auntie Tracee! Show the girls."

The workout left her incredibly sweaty

Another added: "Okay auntie! Get it!" Meanwhile, other followers wanted info on Tracee's ensemble. "What is the name of that sauna-suit?" one chimed in.

Elsewhere, the star also owns a printed Adidas Originals tracksuit that was designed by her costar Yara Shahidi.

In a fun video, Tracee pranced around with two French braids in her hair and strutted towards the camera before she said ,"Thank you Yara. This is fabulous," and showed off the zip-up detailing in the top.

