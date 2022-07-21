Bosch FreshUp review: Is the eco-friendly cleaning device worth the £199 price tag?

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We've all been there; you're packing for the gym and suddenly realise all of your sports bras / running shorts / yoga tops are dirty – and there's no time to run them through the washing machine.

READ: The bladeless fan that shoppers swear is as good as the Dyson but for a third of the price

The days of having to wear a slightly smelly, day-old gym top could be a thing of the past though, thanks to the Bosch FreshUp.

The Bosch FreshUp cleans clothes on the go

The Bosch FreshUp is a hand-held tool, and it's about the size of a TV remote that charges via USB and lasts around 60 minutes per charge. You run it over your clothes (like you would an iron) and it takes out that stale, sweaty smell in seconds. In a time when we're all trying to be more eco-conscious (plus while household bills are soaring), anything that means you have to run your washing machine less is a bonus!

MORE: This swimsuit has more than 10,000 five-star reviews on Amazon and it's a hit EVERY summer

We were slightly sceptical that the FreshUp would work, and were concerned it would be another piece of tech gathering dust in a forgotten drawer, but one use and we were sold on its seemingly magic powers.

We tried it on a top straight after Body Combat (the sweatiest of all workouts) and were pleased to discover our gym top was as fresh as a daisy afterwards. The FreshUp does leave a subtle scent behind – sort of metallic, but it soon fades and is far better than stale sweat.

How does the Bosch FreshUp work?

The tool uses plasma to dissolve the bonds between odour molecules, breaking them down and permanently removing them. Unlike Febreeze or body sprays, it doesn't just mask the smell until you wash your clothes, it actually takes out the odour.

RELATED: Having trouble sleeping during the heatwave? This Amazon cooling blanket has over 11,000 five-star ratings

Even better, it can be used on clothes you're still wearing, so there's no need to worry about being smelly on the commute home in your gym gear.

You can use the FreshUp on your everyday clothes too, so rather than fretting about handwashing or dry cleaning delicate items, this will freshen that silk skirt right up.

It kills 99.9% of bacteria and viruses too, if you want to clean kids toys or comfort blankets.

Verdict on the Bosch FreshUp - is it worth the money?

The FreshUp is expensive, at £199.99, but can make your life more economical going forward (less washes means less electric and water used, plus less money on fabric softener), and it could maybe even make your favourite gym leggings last longer, as they won't need to be washed as often.

Bosch Freshup, £199.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.