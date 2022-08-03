Yellowstone star shares emotional health update amid 'family emergency'

Yellowstone newcomer Lainey Wilson has shared an emotional update on her father's health after revealing a "family emergency" last month.

The country music singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a video with fans in which she appeared visibly shaken by the sad turn of events that has seen her dad, Brian Wilson, confined to the ICU at a hospital in Houston, Texas.

Admitting that her "daddy has not been doing well," Lainey expressed her gratitude for all of the prayers that people have sent for her father and her family.

"I just want you to know that I have seen the power of prayer start to work miracles," she said. "Every single prayer, every single heart has been felt by me and my family.

"My country music family, my Fast Lainers, friends from all around the world, my team, the Yellowstone cast and crew... the support and outreach has been unreal and overwhelming, and it does not go unnoticed."

Lainey looked emotional as she shared an update on her dad's health

Asking for continued prayers, Lainey added: "He still has a long way to go so please keep the prayers coming if you can as I know it's truly making all the difference in the world."

While Lainey didn't divulge her father's exact condition, her sister, Janna Wilson Sadler, revealed on her Instagram Stories that their dad is suffering from Diabetic Ketoacidosis, resulting in fungus spreading through his system.

She explained that he was treated with "extremely high" doses of anti-fungal medication, then underwent surgery to remove dead tissue, which thankfully "went well".

Lainey will appear in season five of Yellowstone

At the end of last month, Lainey canceled two of her shows to go and be by her father's side, and even though he is not on the mend yet, she revealed she is heading back out on the road to honor her dad.

"I know that he takes pride in hard work, so that's what I'm gonna do," she said. "So, I'll be back out on the road this weekend, singing every note for him and making him proud."

