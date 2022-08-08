King Harald of Norway health update following hospitalisation – full details The royal is on the mend

King Harald of Norway, 85, was admitted to hospital on August 4, with it being reported that he had a fever.

The following day, a statement from the Royal House read: "His Majesty the King has been diagnosed with an infection which must be treated with intravenous antibiotics, and will therefore remain at Rikshospitalet for a few days. The condition is stable." The hospital admission took place just days after the King seemed in good spirits on a sailing trip.

Happily, King Harald was discharged from hospital on Monday 8th August and is reportedly in good health following his stay.

News of the king's hospital stay comes after he contracted Covid in March. At the time, a statement said that King Harald, who is the Queen's second cousin, tested positive on March 22 and was experiencing mild symptoms.

Much like when Her Majesty tested positive herself in January 2022, King Harald took sick leave for several days and followed all necessary isolation measures.

King Harald had Covid in early 2022

March was the second time King Harald tested positive for Covid, after a first bout in November 2020, following several years of health issues.

He had bladder cancer from 2003 to 2004 and had heart surgery in 2005. In December 2019, the King contracted a viral infection and in January 2020 he was admitted to the hospital for breathing problems. In October 2020, he had a heart valve replaced due to breathing difficulties.

King Harald is on the mend now

We're happy to hear King Harald is on the mend from his latest illness.

