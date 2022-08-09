How does Reese Witherspoon stay so youthful at 46? Reese has barely changed over the years

Whenever Reese Witherspoon, 46, shares a photo with her daughter Ava Phillippe, 22, fans are quick to comment on how identical they look, despite the 24-year age gap.

LOOK: Reese Witherspoon enjoys family time on idyllic vacation – see photos

Indeed, the Legally Blonde actress, 46, has barely changed over the years, still looking as fresh-faced today as she did in Cruel Intentions when she was just 22. So how does Reese still look so young?

WATCH: Has Reese Witherspoon had surgery?

Aesthetic doctor Sophie Shotter gave her thoughts on Reese's impossibly youthful looks. "When she was younger, Reese Witherspoon had a fuller face, which she has shed as she's aged," Dr. Sophie notes, before adding: "She's embraced a few lines and wrinkles."

READ: Reese Witherspoon and ex Ryan Phillippe share sweet message exchange

MORE: Reese Witherspoon swears by this face cream – and it's in the Amazon sale

Indeed, Reese has smile lines at the side of her mouth, which are referred to as accordion lines.

"Due to her facial structure, Reese is prone to a few lines and wrinkles in the accordion lines, but her upper face is wider-eyed than when she was younger, and she has a lovely smooth upper face," Dr. Sophie comments.

Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Phillippe look identical

Reese is known for her heart-shaped face shape and striking jawline. And Dr. Sophie comments this could be where the star has had work done.

WATCH: Reese Witherspoon details her exact nighttime skin routine - and she's glowing

What surgery has Reese Witherspoon had?

Reese Witherspoon looks incredible at 46

"Reese has maintained that lovely poker straight jawline," Dr. Sophie explains. "She's blessed with a strong jawline, but I suspect there may have been some subtle help along the way, through skin-tightening and carefully placed facial fillers."

Surgery or not, Reese looks gorgeous!

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.