This Morning star Vanessa Feltz opens up about surgery that 'backfired'

Vanessa Feltz opens up about surgery that 'backfired'

Vanessa Feltz turned 60 in February, and despite a brush with Covid earlier this year, the This Morning star is in good health.

This hasn't always been the case though, as in a new interview with The Times, the presenter revealed she underwent gastric band and gastric bypass surgery, which backfired.

The procedures, which are designed to help patients lose weight, helped Vanessa lose five stone, but didn't entirely go to plan.

"Having had a gastric band and a gastric bypass, I would hope not to have to talk about weight any more ever again," Vanessa said, before explaining: "It worked a bit and then it sort of backfired, even though it was meant to be a very easily reversible non-invasive procedure – that's why I had it – but it wasn't."

The 60-year-old continued: "I hope that is now history as I'm a normal weight."

Vanessa Feltz had a gastric bypass and gastric band

Vanessa recently left Radio 2 after 12 years working for the station.

In a statement about her future plans, Vanessa said: "I have loved every moment with my Radio 2 'Early Birds' and will miss my Lovely Listeners, Jolly Good Fellows and beloved friends and colleagues at Radio 2 with all my heart. However, after almost 12 blissful years, I now need to step down to catch up on a much-needed decade's deficit of beauty sleep!"

Vanessa Feltz recently left her Radio 2 show after 12 years

The early morning radio slot Vanessa hosted wasn't the only reason for her lack of sleep, however. She also spoke candidly about how menopause impacted her slumber.

"Menopause means every minute you're either a boiling furnace or you're freezing cold," she told The Times.

