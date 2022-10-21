Sofia Vergara looks super toned in photos from wild night out The America's Got Talent star always looks incredible

Sofia Vergara consistently wows fans with her gorgeous Instagram photos, and this week was no different, with the America's Got Talent star sharing a radiant carousel of photos on her page.

In the snaps taken in New York City, the 50-year-old looks half her age, dressed in a striking floral print dress paired with skyscraper heels as she parties with friends.

In one photo, Sofia shows off her incredibly sculpted jawline in a side-profile photo, while in another she raises her impeccably toned leg in the air, with a gaggle of girls surrounding her.

Flanked by her friends in the photos, Sofia's fans found themselves wishing they were there, with one writing: "Looks like an awesome girls' night out," while another said: "Wish I was there."

Sofia looks insanely toned as always, and her sculpted body is down to ultra-intense workouts with trainer Natalia Boter, the creator of a program of online classes called 'booty like an apple.'

Sofia Vergara's legs go on for miles

On her site, Natalia describes herself as a "personal trainer, model, mum and wife," and stresses that fitness is not only about the body, but the mind too.

"I've learned that to live life healthy, happy and to the full, I don't only have to take care of my body, but also my mind and spirit, too," she says.

Sofia Vergara partied on a night out in New York City

Her approach clearly works, as Sofia never looks short of incredible.

