Al Roker supported by Today co-stars amid fresh health update

Al Roker has been recovering at home after finally being discharged from the hospital following his worrying admission after blood clots traveled to his lungs.

His health scare required two hospital stays, but now that he is being looked after by his loving family, he appears to be on the mend and even shared a new health update with his fans on Friday.

Taking to Instagram to share several photos of the Roker's decorating their Christmas tree inside their Manhattan home, Al wrote: "So thankful to be well enough to decorate the Roker Family #christmastree."

Many of his Today co-stars were quick to react to the touching photos, with Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones leaving several red heart emojis in the comment section of Al's post.

Fans were also delighted to hear that Al is feeling more like himself again, with one responding: "This made my night! Seeing you all together warms my heart. One day at a time with Al's health journey back! Slow and steady wins the race!"

A second said: "Words cannot capture the beauty and miracle of this moment for you, Al, and your family… but our hearts can." A third added: "Merry Christmas! You are looking better each day!"

Al is feeling better and joined his family in decorating their Christmas tree

Al made a brief return to Today earlier this week when his co-stars surprised him outside of his home by singing Christmas carols.

Sharing another update on his recovery, he said: "It has been a tough slog, I'm not going to lie. It has been the hardest one yet and I've had my share of surgeries. I have a lot of things and people to be thankful for."

He continued: "It gives you a profound sense of gratitude for this outpouring of prayers and thanks."

Al's co-stars surprised him at home

The 68-year-old TV star, who has been a part of Today for over 25 years, was admitted to the hospital shortly after Thanksgiving due to blood clots and remained hospitalized for over two weeks.

While he did return home for a brief stint, he was hospitalized once again soon after the holiday for recurring issues, but thankfully, he's back to his old cheerful self.

