Kristen Bell sparks fan frenzy with bold swimsuit selfie The star was sunbathing in style

Kristen Bell is well and truly ready for summer and she shared her favourite swimsuit look with fans with a post on Instagram on Thursday.

The Frozen actress wowed as she lounged around a swimming pool wearing a blue-and-white one-piece to soak up the sun.

She topped off her outfit with an oversized straw hat with red trim and revealed the reason for her July 4th look.

WATCH: Kristen Bell's children prank her in very rare video

"GIVEAWAY!! @spindriftspiked is taking summer to a new level!" she wrote. "Last summer was, let’s face it, a bummer. So, we are making up for it in a big way. @drinkspindrift and I are giving 5 lucky winners the perfect July 4th party package!"

Kristen then listed the items up for grabs, but many of her fans were more interesting in her swimwear.

The mum-of-two was wearing the same bathing suit she donned last month which caused a stir at the time because it looked like it had been plucked straight from Julia Roberts' Pretty Woman wardrobe.

Kristen was soaking up the sun

Fans compared it to Julia’s character, Vivienne’s, iconic first outfit in the 1990 movie and her latest post had fans saying the same thing.

"Isn’t that the same dress from the movie pretty woman?" one fan asked, while another added: "Such 'Pretty Woman' vibes in that suit."

Kristen’s look is a far cry from another bikini photo she shared recently in which she sitting on a bus!

In the snapshot, she was with her friend, Nicole Chavez, and they appeared rather hot and bothered.

Kristen's swimsuit was compared to Julia Roberts' look in Pretty Woman

She’d posted the photo, along with several others to wish the stylist a happy birthday.

"She's a devastatingly talented stylist," Kristen wrote. "We have travelled 9 countries together. She's goofy and kind and loyal and elegant.

"She once tried to tip me over while I was using a port-a-potty. I love you Nicole and I learn so much from you. I'm so happy to have you as a best friend. Happy birthday."

