Jay Leno's sad news while recovering from motorcycle accident

It's been a difficult week for Jay Leno, who is currently recovering from a horrific motorcycle accident that occurred earlier in the month.

However, it comes around the same time that his run at NBCUniversal for the past three decades might be on the verge of ending.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, his show Jay Leno's Garage is on the verge of cancellation, having been a part of the network's primetime line-up since 2015.

The article states: "The cancellation comes amid a larger schedule shift at the channel, with its primetime hours to focus on reality reruns of Shark Tank and Undercover Boss, as well as original business documentaries."

The show was created soon after the end of Jay's tenure on The Tonight Show in 2014, having aired seven seasons since then.

The move away from the network would certainly be a devastating blow for the comedian, who opened up to the Las Vegas Review-Journal about the accident he suffered recently.

Jay Leno's Garage might be coming to a close

Stating that he'd been "knocked off" his motorcycle, he added: "I've got a broken collarbone. I've got two broken ribs. I've got two cracked kneecaps."

Fortunately, Jay insists he's recovering well. "But I'm okay" the star said. "I'm okay, I'm working. I'm working this weekend."

According to the TV star, he was testing a 1940 Indian motorcycle when he smelled gas and decided to pull over.

"So I turned down a side street and cut through a parking lot, and unbeknownst to me, some guy had a wire strung across the parking lot but with no flag hanging from it," he explained to the publication.

The comedian has been a staple on NBC for three decades

"So, you know, I didn't see it until it was too late. It just clotheslined me and, boom, knocked me off the bike. The bike kept going, and you know how that works out."

