Coronation Street stalwart Sue Cleaver looks amazing in bodycon dress The Eileen Grimshaw actress lost weight while in the I'm A Celebrity Jungle

Sue Cleaver won the hearts of the nation during her stint in I'm A Celebrity in 2022 and during her time in the jungle, the 59-year-old lost weight as a result of their meagre camp meals.

Since leaving the show, Sue has said she isn't focusing on maintaining her new figure and doesn't worry about her weight. "Life is hard enough!" the Coronation Street star told Prima. "There's always going to be outside pressure and unfair expectations placed on women, but I refuse to get pulled into it," she says.

"That's why I’ll never promote anything weight-related, and it's why I'd always rather compliment somebody on their smile or their outfit, rather than their weight. Let's just let women be women – we have enough difficulties and struggles as it is."

Despite Sue's strong stance on not discussing her diet, it hasn't stopped fans asking her for weight loss advice. On a recent Instagram snap of Sue looking slim, one fan wrote: "You defo look amazing, need to know your healthy eating routine," while another commented: "Wow you look fab. Way younger than your years! What diet have you used Sue? Or is it all down to sensible eating and exercise?"

Image: Prima / Nicky Johnston

Sue has been on a health journey in the past, with 2019 seeing the actress lose three-stone after overhauling her diet and adopting a new health and fitness regime.

Sue Cleaver's fans want to know her weight loss secrets

The Corrie legend, who turns 60 in September reflected on the last decade in her Prima interview, commenting: "My 50s have been the happiest decade of my life.

"I'm happy with me and where I am, so I'm looking forward to seeing what the next decade brings."

