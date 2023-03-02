Dancing on Ice star Jayne Torvill undergoes surgery following injury Christopher Dean updates their fans on his ice dance partner's operation

Dancing on Ice viewers were left worried for ice dancer Jayne Torvill on Sunday, when the 65-year-old was seen wearing a sling for the show.

Ever the style icon, Jayne matched her sling to her green sequin dress, writing on Instagram: "It's semi-finals week and I've hurt myself! But the show must go on!" Jayne's fans were quick to fret about her, commenting: "Speedy healing Jayne. Hope you are not in too much pain," and: "I hope you aren't hurting too much! Bubble wrap next time."

Jayne Torvill injured her arm

Jayne didn't reply to the comments, but explained to host Phillip Schofield: "Talking of things going wrong on the ice, I've injured my bicep tendon so I need to get surgery. I am going to have to have surgery."

Following her operation on Thursday, a message appeared on her joint Twitter account with Christopher Dean, explaining she was in hospital.

"Jayne is out of surgery and all went well," the message read. "Just recovery now. Thank you for all you well wishes."

Fans flooded the post with support once more, writing: "Really pleased all went well for Jayne. It’s recovery time now. Take care," and: "Sending lots of love and I hope she has a speedy recovery, thank you for keeping us updated Chris."

Christopher Dean updated fans on Jayne's surgery

Jayne's painful injury comes after Chris had his own scrape at the start of the series. He took to Twitter to share that he'd broken his finger, joking that he'd sustained the injury during a trick skating move, before revealing it was a much more mundane accident that saw him bandaged up.

"We were trying the Iron Lotus, but ended up doing a Half Nelson. Or did I just fall over a suitcase in the middle of the night?" Chris joked alongside a photo of him holding up his damaged digit.

He also posted a snap of his bandage finger, confirming: "Yes broken."

Here's hoping the duo both feel well for the final this weekend!

