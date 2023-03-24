Celine Dion celebrates huge milestone amid ongoing rare health battle The My Heart Will Go On singer was diagnosed with stiff person syndrome in 2022

Celine Dion has kept a relatively low profile since she first revealed problems with her health back in October 2021 – but her latest milestone couldn't go unrecognized.

On Thursday, the singer – who revealed in a video in December 2022, which you can watch below, that she has been diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder called stiff person syndrome – celebrated 25 years since her unforgettable performance of 'My Heart Will Go On' at the 1998 Oscars.

WATCH: Celine Dion explains her health problems as she reveals rare diagnosis

Loading the player...

What's more, to mark the occasion, the music video for the song – which was the soundtrack to 1997's Titanic – has had a complete makeover.

Celine's team took to her Instagram account to share a clip of the "upgraded and reimagined" video, which features the performer in perfect clarity belting out the iconic track.

MORE: The reason behind Celine Dion's weight loss revealed

SEE: Celine Dion's $1.2m Vegas home is a sanctuary amid debilitating health issue

The caption read: "Today marks the 25th anniversary of Celine's performance of My Heart Will Go On at the Oscars!

"To celebrate Celine's biggest hit of all time, the music video has been upgraded and reimagined, featuring remastered footage in stunning clarity."

Celine's iconic song featured in the movie Titanic

It added: "Newly transferred from the original 35mm film reels and assembled in a brand new 4K edit, this performance-focused video features exclusive, never-before-seen footage from the original 1997 'My Heart Will Go On' video shoot."

Celine's followers loved the trip down memory lane and were quick to comment, with one responding: "Legendary. Iconic. A cultural reset. A masterpiece."

A second said: "The one and only! Amazing singer, incredible woman. Thank you so very much, Celine, for so many touching songs and moments. May God bless you! We love you."

Celine performed the track at the Oscars in 1998

Celine first publicly revealed she was suffering from poor health in October 2021. At the time, she revealed she was battling "severe and persistent muscle spasms" so was forced to delay her Las Vegas shows, and she's not taken to the stage since.

In December 2022, she shared her diagnosis with fans, posting an emotional video in which she said that stiff person syndrome impacts "one in a million people," before explaining how she is treating the condition.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.