Billie Eilish opens up on body-shaming and its heartbreaking effects

Billie Eilish has opened up about the detrimental impact of body-shaming comments on her mental well-being.

After enduring years of criticism and commentary on her appearance, the pop sensation has a message for her critics: she would appreciate it if they stopped.

Speaking candidly with Vogue in an interview published on June 20, Billie articulated her feelings. "It's tough, man," she shared.

Billie has a unique sense of style

"Honestly, nobody can say anything about my body that I don't have a stronger opinion about... I also think that if I was younger, like if the internet talked about me the way they do now when I was like 11, I don't think I would be able to exist, to be honest."

While Billie, now 21, conveyed that she has grown more comfortable in her own skin over time, she confessed that reaching this point has been a difficult journey.

"I like myself more than I used to," she continued, "and I'm more interested in how I feel than how they feel. But then also that might be a load of bull because it still hurts my feelings."

As the Bad Guy singer pointed out, dealing with public scrutiny and judgment can be challenging, particularly as she navigates her evolving personal style.

"I spent most of my life being very masculine and boyish," she explained, "and I kind of recently, in the last couple of years, was kind of like, 'You know what, I'm allowed to be whatever I want to be when I want to be it.'"

Billie is not limiting herself to one facet of her personality. Instead, she is exploring her fashion choices to bring out the different aspects of her identity. As she put it: "I'm also feminine, and I'm also sexy, and I'm also cute, and I'm just me."

Given the volume of negativity surrounding her appearance, how does Eilish shield herself from it all? The young musician admitted it can be challenging to ignore the negative remarks, but she also strives to dedicate time for self-care.

"I like to take baths," she shared. "I play a lot of games on my phone, and it makes me feel really good. But it's really hard, you know? I've had a rough time, TBH, and I'm still figuring it out. But it's definitely a weird life; I'll say that."

