Robin Roberts gets all glammed up for 'special' date with fiancée Amber Laign – see photo

It's a big holiday weekend in the US, and Robin Roberts and her fiancée Amber Laign seem to be going all out to celebrate.

The couple of almost 20 years started their Fourth of July celebrations by getting all glammed up for an extra special date, and they look so fabulous, they even had fellow news anchors showering them with compliments.

The longtime Good Morning America anchor took to Instagram over the weekend to share a sweet glimpse of what she and her partner got up to, which included dressing up to the nines!

The star shared an adorable selfie where the two appear glowing and happy as can be, sitting in the back of a car, and showing off their stunning make-up and hair.

Robin looked all glam wearing a blue, glittery blazer over a white blouse paired with a blue beaded necklace, while Amber looked beautiful in a silk, rose-hued ensemble, her blonde hair styled in soft waves.

"Special date night with Sweet Amber," the veteran journalist wrote in her caption, adding: "Wishing all a fun, safe holiday weekend," with the hashtag "sunday vibes."

© Instagram The two looked so glamorous!

Her comment section under the post was quickly flooded with compliments galore from fellow celebrities and her fans alike, with Today Show star Al Roker writing: "Hello, ladies!" GMA star Gio Benítez adding: "Beauties," and his husband, television personality Tommy DiDario adding: "Picture perfect."

Other fans of Robin followed suit with: "Couple goals! This photo is giving me life! You guys look great. Have fun!" and: "Gorgeous! And I love that you always call her Sweet Amber," as well as: "You both look fabulous. Enjoy!" plus another fan added: "Y'all look beautiful!"

© Getty Robin and Amber together at the GMA studios in 2022

Robin has remained largely mum on the subject of her upcoming nuptials to Amber, previously telling Tommy himself: "There's some things you just want to keep to yourself, but we are so excited."

© Getty The couple met on a blind date in 2005

Still, she endearingly noted while speaking to the Extra host: "This is saying something to be with someone for 18 years… and to be so excited. It's like a brand-new chapter, a fresh start… Couldn't be happier."

When asked about their wedding plans, the GMA host said: "It is very important to get a good wedding planner… It's a daily discussion, Tommy. I'm not going to say [Amber is] a bridezilla, but she has some definitive ideas about the wedding."

© Instagram The two announced their plans to tie the knot at the top of 2023

Robin went on: "I never thought I'd be planning not just the wedding but a honeymoon. When you grow up and you know that you're gay – especially older – you think that's never going to happen. [You think], 'You're not going to have the wedding. You're not going to have the honeymoon.'"

Getting emotional, she continued: "And so now to be talking about it and for it to be embraced by folks, it's quite special… The save-the-dates are going out soon."