Gal Gadot looks incredible in a yellow feathered dress

The Wonder Woman actress is gearing up for her new Netflix film Heart of Stone

Gal Gadot lit up Instagram this Tuesday with a series of eye-catching images that have fans eagerly waiting for her next big on-screen appearance.

The 38-year-old was seen in a vibrant yellow turtleneck dress that matched her spirited aura perfectly. The simplicity of her caption, a chick emoji, playfully mirrored the color of her dress.

This head-turning ensemble wasn’t just eye-catching because of its color; the dress was adorned with elegant feathers, gracefully bunching up on the sleeves.

With just her wedding ring and a dainty bracelet accessorizing her look, the Wonder Woman star let her outfit take center stage.

© Instagram Gal Gadot looks stunning in yellow dress

Gal's signature dark, shoulder-length locks flowed naturally, framing her face as she posed against a lively multi-colored canvas. This backdrop, painted in hues of white, navy blue, yellow, orange, and red, added a touch of artistic flair to her photos.

In her photos, the talented actress showcased her versatile modeling skills. While she seemed lost in thought in the first picture, looking away with her arms folded, the subsequent image gave a detailed view of the dress's intricate feather design.

© Instagram Gal let her outfit take center stage

The final shot showcased a classic Gal look - direct, confident, with a hint of playfulness as she ran a hand through her hair.These snapshots come at a significant time. Gal is gearing up for the premiere of her latest Netflix film, Heart of Stone, set to be released on August 11.

The film's gripping trailer had already sent waves of excitement when it was unveiled on June 19, 2023, at Netflix's Tudum Global Fan Event in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

In this spy thriller, Gal dives into the character of Rachel Stone, an International intelligence agent working for the Charter, a body aimed at "keeping peace in a turbulent world."

© Instagram Gal is gearing up for the premiere of her latest Netflix film, Heart of Stone

Showcasing her multifaceted talent, she also steps behind the camera as one of the movie's executive producers. Joining her in this high-octane adventure are renowned actors like Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt, Sophie Okonedo, and Matthias Schweighöfer.

While chatting with The Wrap, Gal shared insights about her choice of Heart of Stone She emphasized her desire to delve deeper into the action genre, particularly from a female-centric lens.

Reflecting on the groundbreaking success of 'Wonder Woman in 2017, and her reprisal of the role in its 2020 sequel, Gal saw an "opportunity to craft a potential franchise of her own from scratch."

She mused: "Men have their action franchises. Why not carve more space for female-led action movies?" Her role as Rachel Stone offers something fresh, portraying a character with intriguing depths and complexities, different from her previous action roles.

Describing Rachel as a woman of contradictions, Gal revealed her intrigue with the character's loneliness and challenges in forming connections. "The plot and the character clashed, making for a riveting cinematic experience," Gal shared.

The interview for her August 7th feature with The Wrap was captured just before the onset of the SAG-AFTRA strike on July 14.