Loose Women's Frankie Bridge showcases incredible physique in tiny bikini

Weather might have been changeable over the UK during the past week, but on Friday temperatures soared and Loose Women star Frankie Bridge made sure to make the most of it.

The singer took to her Instagram Stories to reveal that she was enjoying some time to the pool while relaxing in a tiny orange bikini. Her brunette locks flowed out behind her as she stretched out on a sun lounger, adding a pair of sunglasses to her fashionable look. She had appeared to opt not to go for matching bikini shorts, instead going for a pair of figure-hugging shorts.

The post also showed off her incredible physique as she put her toned body on full display. Although her toned abs were stealing the show, Frankie also highlighted her arms as she captured the perfect pose. It wasn't only Frankie that had her physique on display as her husband Wayne worked out shirtless as he worked out with a punching bag.

"More of this please England," she pleaded in the caption - and we certainly agreed!

© Instagram Frankie showed off her gorgeous physique

The star has previously revealed some her fitness secrets, and in 2020, she revealed she's a big fan of hot yoga. "Wayne and I have recently started going – it was something I'd been wanting to try for ages and I love that it's something we can do together," she said. "I mean it's hard work - and so sweaty it's unreal - but it's also calm. I couldn't just sit there and meditate all morning - that's not really my thing. It's not good for me to give my brain too much space to think."

She also revealed in a separate interview that she doesn't head to the gym every day, sharing: "Now that I've got [my two children], each day is always really different. I normally get up at around 6:30am and sort the boys out. We're always rushing around in the morning. I drop Parker at nursery, and then most days I tend to go to the gym for an hour to work out. If I'm working, I can't, but I try to fit in at least three/four days a week."

© Instagram @frankiebridge Frankie has a flawless physique

Frankie has shared several snaps of her toned body on numerous occasions and last month during a trip to Maldives with her husband Wayne Bridge and their sons Parker and Carter she modelled a number of looks, including a chic black bikini with a flattering scoop neck and a knitted green tube skirt.

"Frankie's faves is looking a bit different... Sharing my favourite looks that I’ve worn on holiday this week! Links on my stories - enjoy," she captioned the video.

© Instagram We love her stunning fashion!

Frankie also wore a number of dresses from Mango and Arket, as well as her collection of bikinis and swimsuits, which included a bright pink ribbed number and a mismatched two-piece from Zimmermann.

Most of her fans were particularly in love with her swimwear choices. "Looking through the comments to find where your bikini is from? Anyone know please? Love the top!" one follower commented. Another wrote: "Where is your pink swimsuit from?" and a further wrote: "Gorgeous vibes always! Where is the pink swimming costume from please?"