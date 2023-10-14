ABC's 20/20 host Deborah Roberts, 63, feels 'more confident' after change to appearance

Deborah Roberts has admitted that she is "feeling more confident" after "trying something new" with her appearance.

The '20/20' host, 63, unveiled her new look ahead of an appearance on 'Good Morning America' on Friday to discuss her "chilling" new report, 'Snatched', which tells the story of an 11-year-old boy who was kidnapped in 1989 and never seen alive again.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Deborah looked stunning as she explained the change she made to boost her confidence, which you can see in the video below.

Deborah was unveiled as the new co-anchor of ABC News' '20/20' alongside David Muir, 49, last month. The journalist has been with the network since 1995 when she first joined '20/20' as a correspondent. Alongside her new role, she will continue as a senior news correspondent across their various platforms.

Sharing the news on social media alongside a portrait of herself and David, Deborah penned: "I have some news to share. I am thrilled and humbled to step into the role as co anchor @abc2020 alongside my friend and colleague @davidmuirabc.

"We are proud to carry on the tradition of in-depth reporting on this venerable newsmagazine which has revealed truths and opened hearts and minds for 46 years, beginning with the great Barbara Walters and Hugh Downs.

"It is the thrill of a lifetime to travel the path which Barbara cleared for women like me who dreamed of reporting meaningful and life changing stories. What a privilege and honor to keep the legacy going."

An official statement from David shared by Variety, read: "Deborah brings her love of storytelling, her deep commitment to the truth, and most of all, her humanity to everything she does. I cannot wait to stand beside her on 20/20."

He also took to Instagram to express his excitement, stating: "If you hear cheering on New York City's Upper West Side – that's me. @debrobertsabc in her new role – an all new @abc2020 Friday." Clearly touched by his heartfelt message, Deborah replied: "So proud to walk this legendary path with you my friend. Let’s go!"

ABC President Kim Godwin added: "Deborah Roberts is one of a kind – a first-class journalist who brings heart, authority and integrity to every story she covers.

"Along with David Muir, she embodies the DNA of 20/20, inspiring the team and people around the world with every thoughtful word, inspiring report and impactful interview."

Deborah Roberts is David Muir's new 20/20 co-host

Deborah was brought in to replace Amy Robach, 50, who co-anchored '20/20' with David from 2018-2023. She was fired from the role, alongside her position at 'GMA3', after her affair with now-boyfriend and former co-host, T.J. Holmes – who was also dismissed – became public knowledge.

At the time, the network released a statement saying: "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News."

The spokesperson added: "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions. A decision for new co-hosts of GMA3 and 20/20 will come later."

Since then, their co-anchor Dr. Jennifer Ashton has settled into her role alongside new hosts DeMarco Morgan and Eva Pilgrim.

