Catherine Zeta-Jones impresses with a perfect high kick in skintight look

Catherine Zeta-Jones is just as known for her impressive performance chops as she is for her riveting acting, as evidenced by her latest glimpse of time away on social media.

The Welsh star, 54, took to her Instagram Stories with a peek at her weekend hike with some of her closest friends, celebrating a friend's birthday in the lap of nature.

They all posed for photos in matching black skintight leggings, and Catherine took the opportunity to execute a flawless high kick, as you can see in the video below…

VIDEO: Catherine Zeta-Jones' perfectly executed high kick

"Big Bestie Birthday Weekend! 37 years of it!" Catherine wrote alongside a photo of herself and her two friends showing off their toned legs, and alongside her clip, she wrote: "When showgirls hike," and celebrated 37 years of "hijinx and high kicks."

Catherine is a trained dancer, having performed in musicals like Annie as a child and making her stage debut in the West End in the late '80s.

She had professional tap and ballet training as a child, although she gave it up as a teenager and began honing her chops as an actress and singer while entering a musical comedy phase with her early screen performances.

© Instagram Catherine shared a glimpse of her hike with friends on Instagram

After more dramatic turns with films like Entrapment (1999) and Traffic (2000), she achieved her biggest success when she put her dancing shoes back on in 2002 for Chicago.

The adaptation of the long-running Broadway musical was a surprise commercial and critical success, earning over $300 million at the global box office and winning Catherine much acclaim for her villainous turn as Velma Kelly.

For her work, she swept the 2002-03 award season in the Best Supporting Actress category, culminating in her win at the Academy Awards, famously accepting the trophy while she was pregnant with her second child with husband Michael Douglas, daughter Carys, now 20.

In an interview with Playbill in 2002, Catherine reflected on her journey to the musical film, which saw her defy expectations as a dramatic actress with performance chops.

"I did musical theater," she explained. "When I was a teenager, I hung up my dance shoes, thinking I would never ever ever have to call upon that. What a waste of all my tap dancing!

© Getty Images Catherine began her career as a performer on the West End

"I had to work so hard to convince people that I could act because I was a musical comedy actress. Try going to the BBC and telling them – "What have you done?" "Well, The Pajama Game, and I've done 42nd Street. I was in the chorus and then I played Peggy, which is the lead, and The King and I." 'Okay, and now you want to audition for the Royal Shakespeare Company? No, I don't think so.'"

The Mask of Zorro star added that the entire aim of the production was to make it seem as "effortless" as possible, hence the rigorous, months-long training.

© Getty Images Her role in "Chicago" won her an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress

"It just looks…effortless, and I think that was our main aim," she continued. "That's why we did all those rehearsals, and wanted to come out as if this has been going on for years."

