Duchess Sophie could be in a girl band in cut-out mini-dress and bouncy bob in unearthed photo

Prince Edward's wife, Duchess Sophie, always looks the picture of elegance when attending royal engagements, often opting for classy floral numbers with the occasional animal print ensemble thrown in for good measure.

While Sophie has always been the epitome of style, her fashion choices have certainly evolved over the years. Now, aged 58, the Duchess of Edinburgh - formerly known as the Countess of Wessex - is most often seen in maxi-dresses and chic suits, but in her younger years, the former PR professional loved a mini skirt.

During a visit to Royal Ascot in 1995, Sophie, who was known as Sophie Rhys-Jones, donned a bold floral print mini-dress, complete with thin straps and cut-out panels, that wouldn't have looked out of place in 2010's girl band.

© Getty Duchess Sophie looked brilliant in a cut-out dress

Duchess Sophie paired her daring cut-out dress with a cropped black jacket, a tiny handbag and elegant flat black shoes, teasing her blonde hair into a bouncy bob.

Sophie is known for her long blonde hair, but back in 1995, her locks were much shorter, sitting above her ears and swept to the side.

At the time, Sophie and Prince Edward had been dating for around two years, after meeting at Capital Radio. They eventually got engaged in early 1999, before getting married in June of the same year, at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

© Getty Duchess Sophie's floral dress looks perfect for a girl band music video

After officially becoming part of the royal family, Sophie's style certainly evolved. At the official announcement of her and Prince Edward's engagement, Sophie wore a simple grey suit, with skirt and trouser suits becoming a staple of her royal wardrobe. Remind yourself of her style evolution here...

Despite becoming a member of the royal family, Sophie always put her own spin on royal-approved style, and her love of animal print has been a long-running theme with her royal outfits, with the mother of two donning a leopard print suit for a theatre trip back in 1999.

© Getty Duchess Sophie has always loved animal print

Sophie's 19-year-old daughter, Lady Louise Windsor clearly admires her mother's style, as she often borrows outfits from her when attending royal events, gaining kudos from royal watchers for her choices.

© Getty Lady Louise often borrows her mother's outfits

We can't wait to see what Sophie wears next – and we wonder if Lady Louise has inherited her mother's cut-put floral dress. It would be perfect for a university night out – 90s throwbacks are all the rage, after all!

