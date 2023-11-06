Michael Strahan's lengthy absence from GMA sparks concern from viewers as questions are raised

Michael Strahan's fans have voiced their concern for him as Good Morning America steps into another week without him.

The star was noticeably absent on Monday with Linsey Davis standing in for him, but viewers want to know when he'll return.

Michael hasn't updated his Instagram in a week, and he's not been on Fox NFL Sunday either.He's been inundated with questions from his fans who asked: "Where are you? Haven’t seen you on GMA or Fox football," as another suggested: "Family personal matter," and a third commented: "Hope you are okay Stray!! Miss you on NFLonFOX."

WATCH: Michael Strahan's daughter and his girlfriend star in an ad campaign together

His twin daughters, Isabella and Sophia, have also been quiet on social media and didn't post on their 19th birthdays at the end of October.

Hopefully, Michael is just consumed with juggling all the avenues of his career as he also hosts The $100,000 Pyramid game show and manages his skincare and clothing brand too.

© Getty Images Michael is missed on GMA and Fox NFL Sunday

He's previously confessed that fall is the busiest time of the year for him and needs to stick to a schedule to coast through it.

Speaking to People, he said: "The fall is the busiest time of the year, between my weekday work for GMA and my weekends on FOX NFL Sunday. The days are action-packed, so I have to get my routine down and still have fun while we do it."

© Getty Images Linsey Davis (right) has been stepping in for Michael along with Rebecca Jarvis

He added: "Whether I’m getting ready for a live shot like this or on GMA, or an action-packed studio show on FOX NFL Sunday, I have to put in the work to prepare."

Michael is also committed to his appearance and prioritizes his skincare and his workouts.

© Getty Images Michael is a busy man and recently guest-judged on DWTS

"While my playing days [NFL] are over, I still hit the gym to stay fit and feel healthy," he said. "Health is wealth, I am always making sure to get my workout in to keep the body and mind right."

As for keeping his complexion clear, Michael, 51, explained: "With the bright lights of TV shining, I need to take care of my skin. This is a big reason why I started the Michael Strahan skin and shave routine. I wash up after getting off set with my hydrating face and beard wash, put on a little moisturizer and beard oil to keep my face feeling smoooooth."

© Instagram/Michael Strahan Michael with daughters and girlfriend Kayla Quick

Despite no longer playing football, it's still a big part of his life."If there is a football game on, I am watching it," he said of his down time. "It doesn’t matter if it’s Monday, Thursday or Sunday — I still love the game and enjoy watching the next generation of players do great things on the field. I’m a fan just like all of you."

