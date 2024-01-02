Blake Lively makes candid post-baby body confession as she shows off figure

Blake Lively never ceases to amaze with her fabulous fashion sense but admits that even she needs style help from time to time.

The striking Hollywood star welcomed her fourth child with Ryan Reynolds in February 2023 and a few months later she wowed fans with her appearance in a skin-tight gold jumpsuit.

At the time, many marveled at how fabulous she looked and now she's spilling her secret.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Blake shared photos from the event and captioned them: "2023 Memories: Only @michaelkors could get me to squeeze into gold sequins way too soon after having a baby. Love you MK."

She then made reference to one of the images in which she was posing inside her stunning home.

Blake added: "(and yes I low key moonlight as an interior designer but please don't tell bc I definitely don’t want the world to know that I have a hidden talent which I require external validation on)."

Fans commented: "So beautiful. How do you look this good after 4 kids!!?? I look like I ate mine," and, "I don’t know a single person that DOESN’T have a crush on Blake Lively," while a third wrote: "I love that your first photo is you looking stunning with an unmade bed. Thanks for keeping it real for all of us real peeps."

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Blake and Ryan share four children

Blake, 36, and Ryan, 46, are devoted parents to their children James, nine, Inez, seven, and Betty, four. They welcomed their fourth child almost one year ago, but have chosen not to make the baby's name or gender public knowledge.

Ryan and Blake are raising their children just outside of New York City and keep them out of the spotlight.

© Instagram Blake's lavish home she shares with Ryan

The family are also spending more time in the UK now that Ryan has been working his magic with Wrexham AFC.

Ryan previously opened up about how they balance their careers and family life. "Blake and I don’t do movies at the same time," he said. "If she is doing a movie in Thailand and I am doing a movie in Vancouver we would just never see each other.

© Getty Images Blake has a fabulous sense of style

"We operate as a unit, and that really works well for us. The kids stay with us, and the family stays together, and that is where home is. So if we are in Spain or Utah or New York, as long as we are together, we're home."

Ryan often praises Blake for being a great mom and wife. On her birthday, last year he wrote a heartfelt tribute which read: "Happy Birthday, @blakelively. You're spectacular. I'm not sure if you were born or invented. Also, thank you for urging me to leave the house every now and again."

