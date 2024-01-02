Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Blake Lively makes candid post-baby body confession as she shows off figure
The actress shares her four children with husband Ryan Reynolds

The actress shares her four children with husband Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively makes candid post-baby body confession as she shows off figure
Hannah Hargrave
Hannah HargraveUS Deputy Editor
Blake Lively never ceases to amaze with her fabulous fashion sense but admits that even she needs style help from time to time. 

The striking Hollywood star welcomed her fourth child with Ryan Reynolds in February 2023 and a few months later she wowed fans with her appearance in a skin-tight gold jumpsuit. 

At the time, many marveled at how fabulous she looked and now she's spilling her secret. 

WATCH: Inside Blake Lively's Barbie bedroom

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Blake shared photos from the event and captioned them: "2023 Memories: Only @michaelkors could get me to squeeze into gold sequins way too soon after having a baby. Love you MK."

She then made reference to one of the images in which she was posing inside her stunning home.

View post on Instagram
 

Blake added: "(and yes I low key moonlight as an interior designer but please don't tell bc I definitely don’t want the world to know that I have a hidden talent which I require external validation on)."

Fans commented: "So beautiful. How do you look this good after 4 kids!!?? I look like I ate mine," and, "I don’t know a single person that DOESN’T have a crush on Blake Lively," while a third wrote: "I love that your first photo is you looking stunning with an unmade bed. Thanks for keeping it real for all of us real peeps."

HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 15: Actors Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively with daughters James Reynolds and Ines Reynolds attend the ceremony honoring Ryan Reynolds with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 15, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) Actors Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively with daughters James Reynolds and Ines Reynolds attend the ceremony honoring Ryan Reynolds with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 15, 2016 in Hollywood, California.© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
Blake and Ryan share four children

Blake, 36, and Ryan, 46, are devoted parents to their children James, nine, Inez, seven, and Betty, four. They welcomed their fourth child almost one year ago, but have chosen not to make the baby's name or gender public knowledge. 

Ryan and Blake are raising their children just outside of New York City and keep them out of the spotlight.

Blake's lavish home she shares with Ryan© Instagram
Blake's lavish home she shares with Ryan

The family are also spending more time in the UK now that Ryan has been working his magic with Wrexham AFC

Ryan previously opened up about how they balance their careers and family life. "Blake and I don’t do movies at the same time," he said. "If she is doing a movie in Thailand and I am doing a movie in Vancouver we would just never see each other. 

Blake Lively attends the London premiere of "RENAISSANCE: A Film By Beyoncé" on November 30, 2023 in London, England.© Getty Images
Blake has a fabulous sense of style

"We operate as a unit, and that really works well for us. The kids stay with us, and the family stays together, and that is where home is. So if we are in Spain or Utah or New York, as long as we are together, we're home."

Ryan often praises Blake for being a great mom and wife. On her birthday, last year he wrote a heartfelt tribute which read: "Happy Birthday, @blakelively. You're spectacular. I'm not sure if you were born or invented. Also, thank you for urging me to leave the house every now and again."

