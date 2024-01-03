Lauren Sanchez's new bikini photo has fans saying the same thing - and an expert agrees

Lauren Sanchez has been enjoying another sun-soaked vacation and hasn't shied away from showing off her fit physique while getting some well-deserved rest and relaxation.

The American media personality sent temperatures soaring with her latest bikini selfie leaving fans, and celebrity friends, saying the same thing.

Taking to Instagram, Lauren posted a snapshot from the deck of her fiance, Jeff Bezos' superyacht. She looked radiant in a tiny white bikini as she reclined on a sun-lounger and looked up to the sun.

Lauren shielded her face from the rays with a wide-brimmed hat and she wore a big smile on her face. Her two-piece perfectly highlighted her toned figure, which she keeps in tip top condition with plenty of exercise.

The Emmy-winning journalist's fans were stunned by the photo and commented: "Absolutely STUNNING," and, "I'd die to look that good," while another quipped: "@jeffbezos you're blessed bro," and many more shared on-fire emojis.

It wasn't just fans but her celebrity friends who also chimed in. Katy Perry commented: "No words necessary ammiright," and news anchor, Christine Devine chimed in with: "I must stop eating so much Christmas candy."

Personal trainer and nutritionist Melissa Lorch is the founder Fit4mum and she agreed with the comments when she weighed in on Lauren's appearance telling HELLO!: "Lauren looks great and it's clear she looks after herself.

Being motivated to carve out time for daily exercise - and that doesn’t have to mean hours in the gym - plays a huge part in maintaining your health.

"In addition working out with a partner, like she does with Jeff, is an excellent idea. You can motivate one another whilst staying in shape. With their wedding coming up, they’ll no doubt be eager to look and feel their best, and she certainly appears to be in fantastic shape already."

Both Lauren and Jeff make fitness and their health a priority and the Amazon founder has had quite the transformation, from tech geek to age-defying fitness buff.

Reports suggest that Jeff's makeover was guided by A-list personal trainer Wes Okerson, known for shaping the physiques of celebrities like Tom Cruise and Gerard Butler.

Lauren has also shared a glimpse into her workout routines on social media in the past. It appears that in addition to gruelling strength workouts, she also loves keeping active by hiking.

But she admits she can't keep up with her future husband. While they often workout together, she told Vogue: "We cannot do the same exercises. He's on a whole different level than I am. He is a monster in the gym."

The pair are likely also keeping up with their fitness game due to their impending wedding. Lauren opened up about life as the soon-to-be Mrs. Bezos, and the weight of marrying the third richest man in the world when she starred on the cover of Vogue in December.

Addressing the moment it finally becomes official, she said: "We're still thinking about the wedding," adding: "What it's going to be. Is it going to be big?""We don't know yet," she went on, maintaining: "We've only been engaged five months!"

