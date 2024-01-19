Elizabeth Hurley sparks fan response with latest daring beachside photos

Elizabeth Hurley is known to turn heads with her fashion offerings and the model got her followers talking as the star shared her latest beachside photos.

However, this time Elizabeth wasn't in one of her signature bikinis as the star had actually decided to don a partially see-through gold leaf shirt. In several of the photos, Elizabeth threw her arms up in the air in celebration, showcasing the stunning outfit in its full glory, while also highlighting her beautiful hourglass figure.

The daring item showed off the star's toned legs and underneath, it appeared that Elizabeth was in a bikini. The star accessorised with a pair of sunglasses and allowed her brunette hair to flow down past her shoulder.

It appeared that the 58-year-old had reason to celebrate, as the fashionable item had returned to her store, and in her caption, she enthused: "Yeehaaa. My favourite Gold Leaf shirt is back in stock. Link in bio."

Fans also fell in love with the photos that Elizabeth shared, as one commented: "Now that is my favorite gold leaf shirt," and a second added: "You're beautiful in everything you wear Elizabeth," while a third posted: "You magical beauty, you are so inspiring. Have a wonderful weekend gorgeous."

A fourth penned: "Elizabeth, what a great picture of you at the beach all smiles that's a beautiful sentiment. Amen God bless," and a fifth said: " Always so beautiful and splendid, a charming woman."

Elizabeth's photos have often broken the internet and last week, she shared a gorgeous photo taken in the shade of a palm tree wearing a two-piece that appeared to have been embellished with dozens of crystals, which caught the sun ray's perfectly.

The 58-year-old allowed her beautiful brunette hair to fall down her face as she gave a sultry look at the camera. Speaking about her brand, the star shared: "Last weekend of our New Year sale at Elizabeth Hurley Beach, link in bio," adding a string of heart emojis, and her followers quickly fell in love with the stylish snapshot.

When it comes to her fitness, Elizabeth has previously said how she loves the outdoors and makes sure she avoids being sedentary for too long. "I love working in my garden and am never happier than when wielding a strimmer. I walk my dogs a lot too," she previously told MailOnline, adding: "I don't do any set exercise but can't sit still for long."

A half-hour walk is something she incorporates into her day-to-day life, but she does like to weave in some core work with some Pilates and yoga for toning muscle. "I think it's important to stay sort of firm," she told E! News previously. "I don't go to the gym, but I don't lie around on the sofa."