Elizabeth Hurley, 58, is a total bombshell as she sizzles in unique bikini

Elizabeth Hurley is always wowing her fans with her impressive set of swimwear and flawless physique, but the model really turned it up a notch on Friday when she posed in what might be her most unique bikini yet.

The star shared a gorgeous photo taken in the shade of a palm tree wearing a two-piece that appeared to have been embellished with dozens of crystals, which caught the sun ray's perfectly. The 58-year-old allowed her beautiful brunette hair to fall down her face as she gave a sultry look to the camera.

Speaking about her bikini brand, the star shared: "Last weekend of our New Year sale at Elizabeth Hurley Beach, link in bio," adding a string of heart emojis, and her followers quickly fell in love with the stylish snapshot.

One enthused: "You are sensational!!! Beyond!" while a second posted: "Looking hot gorgeous," and a third shared: "ETERNAL GODDESS!!!"

© Instagram Elizabeth looked flawless in her two-piece

A fourth sweetly posted: "So beautiful in Blue, love you Elizabeth Hurley," while a fifth shared: "Cool in blue, talented, always beautiful Elizabeth, love you, [you] great look in any colour but stunning [in] pink or red."

When it comes to her fitness, Elizabeth has previously said how she loves the outdoors and makes sure she avoids being sedentary for too long. "I love working in my garden and am never happier than when wielding a strimmer. I walk my dogs a lot too," she previously told MailOnline, adding: "I don't do any set exercise but can't sit still for long."

© Instagram Elizabeth often shares photos of her bikini body

A half-hour walk is something she incorporates into her day-to-day life, but she does like to weave in some core work with some Pilates and yoga for toning muscle. "I think it's important to stay sort of firm," she told E! News previously. "I don't go to the gym, but I don't lie around on the sofa."

As well as keeping active for exercise, Elizabeth enjoys movement when it comes to well-being. The star shared a video of her partaking in Watsu massage therapy back in November, which she described as "one of the best stretches I've ever had."

© Instagram The model has often spoke about her fitness

Watsu therapy is a passive hydrotherapy usually done in water. It combines elements of stretching to enable stretching and joint mobility.

When it comes to diet, Elizabeth isn't one of these celebrities who constantly partake in unsustainable, fad diets, previously admitting to MailOnline: "I actually eat quite a lot, but very little junk or processed foods and don't drink much alcohol. I try to eat lots of vegetables and never eat between meals."

© Instagram Elizabeth always looks gorgeous

She also told The View: "I always watch what I eat, but I eat plenty of food. I don't do all that green juice, I don't do any of that… powders, I don't really take vitamins. I try not to eat too much for dinner."

