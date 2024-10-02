Beyoncé's dad shares fresh health update following cancer battle

Beyoncé's father Matthew Knowles took a trip to Canada this week to appear on The Social, where he opened up about everything from forming Destiny's Child to his breast cancer battle in 2019.

The businessman has been an incredible advocate for raising awareness of male breast cancer, and told the hosts about his "tough year" back in 2019.

"It was a tough year back in 2019, my wife Gena's had just died, literally months before with breast cancer, and I was diagnosed..."

Matthew had spent 20 years selling medical imaging equipment, including mammography machines, and so when he saw discharge, he knew something wasn't right. He went to get a mammogram and was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Luckily, Matthew caught the cancer early at stage 1, and is now in a good place.

© Instagram Beyoncé's dad Matthew Knowles appeared on The Social to talk about breast cancer awareness

He raised the importance of getting genetic testing and early detection during the interview, telling the hosts that he had a genetic test, which revealed he had the BRCA2 gene mutation, which means there is higher risk for developing pancreatic, melanoma and prostate cancers.

This has resulted in Matthew's lifestyle change over the past few years. "I had lifestyle change, lost weight, exercise, had two knee replacements..." he said.

© Jim Smeal Matthew Knowles with daughter Beyoncé and ex Tina Knowles

When asked how his health was now, he replied: "My health is really good, not just physically as there's an emotional part that comes with any disease." He then gave a shout out to his wife Gena, who was sitting in the audience.

Matthew shared a photo backstage on The Social after the interview, and shared it on his Instagram page.He wrote: "A great day with Canadian media - I stopped by The Social (Canada’s version of The View) as well as CTV eTalk.

Matthew reflected on his health in a recent Instagram post

"We spoke about many topics, including my work in male breast cancer. This month is Breast Cancer Awareness month and a reminder to us all to prioritize our health and wellness.

"Canada, thank you for having me. I have enjoyed meeting such a diverse group of wonderful people."

Matthew often shares posts about breast cancer awareness and attends fundraising events to help raise funds to further fund research for finding early prevention and to help with treatment.

Matthew with Destiny's Child, including daughter Beyoncé

Back in July, he reflected on his health in a poignant Instagram post which read: "Today, I want to begin by expressing my gratitude, a word that has become a frequent part of my vocabulary. Here in Houston, we managed to endure Hurricane Beryl just like numerous others.

"Yesterday was particularly meaningful for me. Being a survivor of male breast cancer, I underwent my 5-year mammogram which returned negative results, and for this, I am incredibly thankful. I urge all of you to prioritize your health and well-being. It is crucial to recognize the significance of genetic testing and early detection."