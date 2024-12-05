Meghan Markle glitters in $30,000 diamond necklace to party without Prince Harry

The Duchess of Sussex looked sublime as she stepped into the spotlight solo on Wednesday night, attending the Paley Honors Gala to honour her close friend Tyler Perry, without her husband Prince Harry.

Meghan, 43, slipped into a bespoke strapless black gown by Oscar de la Renta for the red carpet occasion, adding black suede heels from Stuart Weitzman to complete her Bond girl aesthetic.

© Unique Nicole Meghan, Duchess of Sussex with Tyler Perry at the Paley Honors Fall Gala

Most striking about the former actress' ensemble, however, was her glittering diamond necklace given centre stage as she swept her glossy raven hair into a neatly pinned up do.

The Duchess appeared to be wearing her '18k Fortuna Tennis Necklace with Diamonds in Yellow Gold' from jeweller Logan Hollowell.

© Michael Buckner The Duchess wore a glittering $30,000 tennis necklace from Logan Hollowell

The brand writes: "Introducing the 18k Fortuna Tennis Necklace with Diamonds, a divine embodiment of luck and fortune inspired by the Roman goddess herself. Fortuna, the goddess of fortune and luck, serves as the muse for this exquisite piece, seamlessly blending elegance with the whims of fate.

"Crafted in 18k gold, this tennis necklace is a manifestation of Fortuna's powers. Each diamond, carefully set in the necklace, reflects the goddess's ability to randomize and bring luck, adding a touch of celestial brilliance to the wearer."

Meghan's breathtaking jewels set the wearer back $30,000 (£23,261), making them one of the most precious necklaces in her personal collection.

© Momodu Mansaray The Duchess paired her diamond tennis necklace with her Cartier 'Love' bracelet

It's not the first time the mother-of-two has worn the striking tennis necklace. She first debuted them shortly after her birthday when she attended a bookstore opening in Santa Barbara.

It's not clear when the spectacular diamonds came into Meghan's possession, but the necklace's hidden meaning of embodying luck and fortune suggest it may have been a birthday present from her husband, Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex completed her jewellery suite with her beloved Cartier 'Love' bangle, as well as her glittering diamond engagement ring that Prince Harry designed himself.

David Allen, an expert from 77 Diamonds, spoke to HELLO! as the couple's wedding took place in 2018, revealing that: "A ring of this size and quality would start at around £50,000 but with the use of the late Princess Diana's diamonds as side stones, this ring, like Kate's before it, is of inestimable worth."