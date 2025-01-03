Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jennifer Aniston reveals 'transformed' body in plunging, high-cut one-piece
Jennifer Aniston reveals 'transformed' body in plunging, high-cut one-piece
Jennifer Aniston arrives at the premiere of Universal Pictures' 'Wanderlust' held at Mann Village Theatre on February 16, 2012 in Westwood, California© Getty

The Friends star is in incredible shape

The Friends star is in incredible shape 

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Jennifer Aniston is entering 2025 with a bang! The Morning Show actress prioritizes her health and this year will be no different. 

Jennifer spoke exclusively to People to reveal the workout she says has "transformed" her body and gave insight into her wellness routine. 

Jennifer posed up a storm in a high-cut, plunging one-piece which would make Jane Fonda proud. 

She showcased her super-toned arms and fit physique in the bold campaign image. 

The 55-year-old opened up to the outlet about how her workouts have changed over the years.

View post on Instagram
 

She detailed her partnership with Pvolve — a low-impact fitness regime — and how it has helped her get into fantastic shape. 

"You can actually enjoy your workout, not break your body and have an incredible transformation," she said. 

"In all the workouts I've tried over the years, this one has transformed my body more than any of the others, and it's a really enjoyable workout that I don't feel intimidated by, that I don't dread."

Jennifer Aniston with dumbbells backdrop© Getty
Jennifer makes fitness a priority

In fact, she says: "I get excited, because I also know that if I'm not feeling 100%, if I only have 20 minutes in me, that's all I do. It meets you where you're at, and I love that about it."

Jennifer reacted to the photos of herself from the campaign and confessed: "I've never had this kind of definition. [These workouts] get into those micro little muscles that are underneath bigger muscles that you just don't even know existed, so you're really getting strong from the inside out."

Photo shared by Jennifer Aniston featuring her dog Clyde while working out© Instagram
Jennifer is collaborating with Pvolve

She encouraged others to take on the Pvolve challenge as a New Year's resolution. 

"It's four workouts a week for six weeks," she explained. "They're great and fun workouts with great trainers, and it's something you give to yourself. You'll feel great after six weeks."

Jennifer insists that with this workout, you can "gain without the pain."

Jennifer works out around three times a week© Instagram
Jennifer works out around four times a week

She's also focused on healthy eating habits and says she starts the day off with the same drink every morning. 

"I drink ARMRA Colostrum first thing in the morning, with room temperature water and a whole lemon squeezed into it," Jennifer said. 

Jennifer Aniston wears her 2010 Valentino gown in a 2023 episode of The Morning Show© Apple TV
She leads a healthy lifestyle

In the colder months, she adds some more goodness to her beverage. 

"I'll steep a little teaspoon of ginger, which is good for your digestion and your immune system, and then I'll put a little drop of Manuka honey," the star revealed. "It's so delicious served hot."

