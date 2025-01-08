Kelly Osbourne breathes through a tube as she shares worrying health news

Kelly Osbourne is having a difficult start to her new year after sharing her latest health woes with her fans.

The 40-year-old took to social media on Tuesday with a startling photo of herself breathing through a tube after revealing she was suffering from a 100F fever.

After posting a photo of a digital thermometer with her temperature reading on her Instagram Stories, Kelly shared another image of herself sitting in what appeared to be a medical room.

While looking into the camera and breathing into the handheld device, Kelly shared: "So I may have developed pneumonia."

Kelly's sickness shocked her as she captioned her previous photo: "How is this happening? How am I sick again?"

It was only at the end of December that Kelly battled through another 100F fever. "Day three of having a fever and a little cough," she captioned an Instagram Story video.

She later added: "Still going strong. I have put ice on my body, taken meds, tried to sweat it out in the bath and nothing is working!"

It wasn't just Kelly who was sick, though as her one-year-old son Sidney – whom she shares with her Slipknot boyfriend Sid Wilson – was also under the weather.

Kelly revealed that after a visit to the doctor, they had both been diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

"Babies bounce back so quickly but I don't seem to be at all. I don't want to be sick anymore," she added.

Sidney was also diagnosed with a double ear infection but appeared to be handling his illness better than his mother. "He's such a trooper and he's doing so good," Kelly shared.

Kelly and Sid welcomed Sidney in November 2022, but they kept details about his arrival very private. It was mom Sharon Osbourne, though, who first shared Sidney's moniker – and Kelly wasn't happy about it.

"I am not ready to share him with the world. It is no one's place but mine to share any information on my baby," Kelly said in a statement on social media shortly after Sharon's reveal.

Kelly's message came three months after she revealed she was also unhappy that her father, Ozzy Osbourne had told everyone the sex of her baby before she had the chance.

"I mean, he's told everyone the gender of my baby before I ever got the chance to, and I'm just like, 'Aww Dad, come on. Like, come on," she said.

"But I will say, every single day he does this little song and this little dance about how excited he is, and he is so excited that it's a boy."

She added: "It's the first – out of me and my brother, it's the first boy, so, he's like planning all these things."

Kelly's brother Jack has four daughters: Pearl, Andy, Minnie, and Maple. Her older sister Aimee does not have any children.

Kelly and Sid confirmed their relationship in early 2022 when she shared sweet snapshots of the couple kissing to mark Valentine's Day.

"You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson," she penned.