Shirtless Justin Bieber looks just like David Beckham as he strips down to boxers

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey have been on a couples getaway on the slopes in Aspen recently, but the cold weather wasn't enough to prevent the Grammy Award-winning musician from stripping off.

The 'Sorry' hitmaker shared a couple of photos on his Instagram Stories of him braving the sub-zero temperatures in just his boxer shorts and he appeared to be channelling David Beckham in the impromptu photoshoot.

In the snaps, Justin wore nothing but Calvin Klein underwear – a brand he was previously an ambassador for – as he sat outdoors with the beautiful snowcapped mountains providing a scenic backdrop.

© Instagram Justin Bieber braving the cold in Aspen

The singer was clearly keen to show off his lean physique and his extensive array of tattoos.

It's not known who took the photos, but Hailey, who he married in 2018, has appeared in previous photos from their skiing trip so was perhaps on hand as a photographer.

The couple, who welcomed their baby boy in August 2024, have been enjoying time in Colorado and were also pictured perusing the luxury shops in the A-list populated area.

Justin's photos are part of a string of updates he has been sharing online recently after months of laying low in the wake of Jack's birth.

© Instagram Bieber channeled Becks in Aspen

The former child star has certainly upped the frequency of posting to his fans and has even been teasing some new material he has been working on in his at-home studio.

Reports have also stated that Justin is eyeing up a big music comeback with a potential tour this year.

MailOnline reported that the star was keen to head back out on the road to help pay back debts from his previously canceled tour after his Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis in early 2023.

Justin and Hailey's life as new parents

Meanwhile, despite Justin making somewhat of a social media comeback, he and Hailey have remained tight-lipped when it comes to life as new parents to baby Jack.

Fans have only seen a handful of photos of their little one and they've ensured to conceal his face in any snap shared online to protect his identity and shield his privacy.

© Instagram Justin and Hailey with their baby Jack

Most recently, however, Justin proved how hands-on he is as Jack's father with an adorable black and white selfie, showing just the top of baby Jack's head.

The father-son duo appeared to be snuggled up with Justin kissing his baby's head.

© Instagram Justin posted a sweet photo cuddling his son Jack

Before that, proud mom Hailey shared a super cute photo on New Year's Day of her son's tiny foot.

In the black-and-white selfie, Hailey was looking into the camera while holding her son's leg while sweetly planting a loving kiss on her baby boy's tiny foot. She then captioned the snap: "HNY", with a pawprint emoji and smiling-face emoji.