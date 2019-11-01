﻿
11 Photos | Beauty

11 Vegan Celebrities: All the stars who eat a plant-based diet

Are there any surprises?

...
11 Vegan Celebrities: All the stars who eat a plant-based diet
You're reading

11 Vegan Celebrities: All the stars who eat a plant-based diet

1/11
Next

Celebrity Halloween makeup looks to inspire your 2019 look
beyonce
1/11

Whether it’s down to environmental, ethical or health reasons, veganism is definitely on the rise and many of our favourite celebrities have adopted the plant-based diet too. From Beyonce to Ellie Goulding, Miley Cyrus and Arana Grande, some top stars are fans of vegan living. Even our very own Duchess Meghan once said that she tried to "eat vegan during the week and then have a little bit more flexibility with what I dig into on the weekends." (speaking to Best Health in 2016).

 

Want to find out which celebs are vegans? Scroll through the photos below…

 

Beyonce

She's an international superstar and a big proponent of the plant-based diet. Back in 2018, the star told her social media fans she was turning vegan as she prepared for her performance at Coachella. She wrote: "44 days until Coachella!! Vegan Time!!" We'd all agree Beyonce looks amazing so the diet clearly agrees with her.

Princess Beatrice vegan
2/11

Princess Beatrice

Beatrice held a lavish dinner party for her 31st birthday in 2019, adhering to her reported new vegan diet. According to The Mail on Sunday, Beatrice enlisted the help of caterers The Admirable Crichton to create a three-course fully vegan dinner menu. The birthday cake? Also dairy-free.

 

MORE: Need a healthy pancake recipe? You HAVE to try these savoury chickpea pancakes that are completely vegan!

natalie portman
3/11

Natalie Portman

Actress Natalie has been vegetarian since she was nine and a vegan since she was 11. In the past, she has said of her vegan lifestyle: "So now lots of people make fun of vegans, right? Lots of people make fun of anybody who cares about anything deeply, right? But I’m here to say, it is always a great thing to care … whether it’s environmental issues, animal rights, women’s rights, equality, never be afraid to show how much you care."

vegan celebrities zac efron
4/11

Zac Efron

The High School Musical and Greatest Showman star has experimented with a plant-based diet to keep him in shape. If his chiselled jaw and buff bod are anything to go by, we’re reaching for the lentils already.

vegan celebrities ellie goulding
5/11

Ellie Goulding

The pop star was a vegetarian for six years before telling The Cut that she was pledging to go full vegan in 2018. She certainly looks fabulous!

vegan celebrities arian -grande
6/11

Ariana Grande

She’s not just famous for her stunning voice, powerful activism, and incredible ponytail - the pop star became vegan after watching Blackfish and urged fans to not support Seaworld. Well, when Ariana talks, the world listens.

 

MORE: This vegan carrot cake recipe will convince you to try watercress cream cheese frosting - the new super-food craze

vegan celebrities benedict cumberbatch
7/11

Benedict Cumberbatch

Did you know this one? The Sherlock Holmes actor answered the question that might be on your lips as YouTube star Sophia Grace asked him whether he would ever eat at Nando's: “Well, only if they’ve got vegan options”. Don’t worry, there are. Plus, he appeared on the cover of British GQ wearing vegan boots and a ‘future wool’ suit.

vegan celebrities miley cyrus
8/11

Miley Cyrus

The actress and singer who hit screens as the small-town girl on Hannah Montana took the plunge in 2014 to go vegan. As a self-confessed animal-lover, the pop star promotes her veganism on Instagram and has a tattoo of the Vegan Society’s sunflower logo. We don’t suggest getting inked as soon as you scrap animal products, but it’s great to be so passionate.

vegan celebrities laverne cox
9/11

Laverne Cox

Actress and LGBT activist Laverne Cox announced on social media in 2017 that she had adopted the vegan lifestyle and that she felt “so much better”. Well, she looks pretty fantastic, too - and as a brilliant humanitarian and ambassador for trans rights, it’s only understandable that she’s speaking up for animal welfare too.

vegan celebrities lewis hamilton
10/11

Lewis Hamilton

The Formula 1 racing driver had spent years as a pescatarian but took the plunge to go full vegan after watching documentaries about the meat industry and its impact on the planet and our bodies. In true millennial style, he updated his Instagram bio to ‘Plant based’. And when it’s social media official, there’s no going back, eh?

vegan celebrities ruby rose
11/11

Ruby Rose

Laverne isn’t the only cast member of Orange Is The New Black backing the plant-based diet; Ruby Rose made the transition in 2013. The Australian actress won PETA’s Sexiest Vegan Award in 2017 and regularly shows her Instagram followers her fridge full of vegan meats, yogurts, and chocolate. Erm, yum.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...