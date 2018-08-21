All the makeup products Meghan Markle has said she loves Here are the secrets to her fresh, glowing look...

With her doll-like eyes, glowing skin and lashes that appear to go on for ever, the Duchess of Sussex is a true modern beauty icon. And, lucky for us, she has let slip a number of the products she relies on to get her fresh, natural look over the years – so we decided to gather them all together in one place. First up, there are no less that three products she uses to get those gorgeous lashes. She told US beauty bible Allure that she uses RevitaLash serum to make her lashes "as long as they ever could be" and also that her favourite mascara is Diorshow iconic!

Diorshow Iconic is Meghan's favourite mascara

Before applying mascara she also curls her lashes, and told Birchbox that eyelash curlers are "the one product" she couldn't live without. For a daytime face, Meghan has said she prefers a natural look with minimal products. She told Beauty Banter that she prefers to wear Laura Mercier Illuminating Primer rather than foundation for a dewy glow, and that she always adds YSL Touche Eclat concealer.

Her other face essential is Nars Blush in Orgasm, because "it gives you a nice glow from within", plus she adds a bit of Make Up For Ever HD Powder as "it lets your skin look shiny and fresh, but not greasy-shiny." She also revealed that she wears MAC eyeliner in Teddy if she's after more of a glam evening look.

When it comes to skincare, Meghan told Allure: “"I love Jan Marini skin-care products. I've been using their serum lately. It's a nice glycolic one that makes your skin really glow-y". She also uses Kate Somerville Quench moisturiser, and told Beauty Banter that she used to visit the facialist's LA salon. However, she’s not adverse to a bit of lazy beauty either, and admitted to buying Biore cleansing wipes in bulk.

For her hair, she told beauty banter that: "Wella has a hair oil that I am obsessed with. It smells like vacation and makes your hair slippery and touchable."

To keep her skin smooth and soft, she told Beauty Banter she uses Nivea Skin Firming Hydration Body Lotion "religiously", adding that "it's so affordable, and makes my skin look and feel amazing. I would buy a case of this at a time if I could find it." She also uses Dr. Bronner's Body Wash in Lavender.

As for that one little essential she has to have in her handbag, Meghan told Allure, that she can't travel without tea tree oil. She explained: "It's not the most glamorous thing, but if you get a cut, a mosquito bite, a small breakout, no matter what it is, it's my little cure-all."

According to Refinery 29, Meghan's former makeup artist Lydia F. Sellers recently shared some of Meghan's beauty secrets, revealing that the actress enjoyed embracing her natural complexion and liked to have her gorgeous freckles on show. Lydia explained: "Every time I'd do her makeup, she'd say, 'Can we just make sure my freckles are peeking through? I don't want a ton of foundation.' It was more about the amount of product that went on her skin and keeping it really fresh and dewy, rather than caking it on." The makeup artist went on to reveal she would use the Armani Luminous Silk Foundation on Meghan (a medium coverage formula loved by many celebrities, including Kim Kardashian) which she applied with a Beauty Blender as "it's really easy to sheer out".

Prepping the skin is really important for getting a flawless base and Lydia explains why. She said: "Meghan's secret to glowing skin is her night-before-prep. She uses ICONIC London's beautiful multi-use spray, Prep, Set, Glow. Meghan gently spritzes this mist 10 minutes before bedtime as the final part of her beauty regime and wakes up with skin that imparts luminescence."

This beauty brand is having quite the moment right now. As well as the Duchess of Sussex, It has been on the faces of the Kardashians, J-Lo and Chrissy Teigan. The little beauty brand, which launched just over three years ago by founder Jade Elliot, is now cracking America - and is launching into over 450 Ulta Beauty stores in the US. Could this be the Meghan effect?

