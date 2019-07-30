Stacey Solomon jokes baby Rex won't recognise her after this glamorous new beauty transformation This is gorgeous!

Stacey Solomon has been extra candid with her followers since welcoming her third son Rex in May, so she couldn't resist sharing that she was back in the makeup chair for the first time on Tuesday! The star returned to work for a meeting with her collaborators Primark, and decided to enlist the help of her makeup artist Fern Howe-Shepherd for the occasion. Stacey even joked that little Rex might not recognise her after her transformation, saying: "Completely forgot what I look like with makeup on! @fern_makeup I don't think Rex will recognise me!"

Stacey looked chuffed with her new look!

The Loose Women star opted for an ultra-glam look, with long fluttery lashes, glowing skin and a gorgeous nude lip. We bet she felt a million dollars! She said in another post: "THIS HASN'T HAPPENED IN A LONG TIME! Fernekins treating me to a little makeup sesh ahead of my @primark meeting today." Adorably, Stacey also shared that her mum helped her style her hair! "29 year-old and mama's still plaiting my hair," she said to the camera. Aww.

In June, Stacey revealed that she had found time for a mini hair makeover after having Rex - having some foils put through her hair by hair and make-up artist Penelope Ryan. "In the garden, and Penny has come over to help me try and freshen up my 'fro'," she said. "No bleach but a little light tint to try to make me look like a human again."

Enjoying a hair pamper in June

In the next video, she shook out her wet hair, which now had a visibly darker sheen. "I think I've washed my hair twice in the last month, so this feels gooooood!" she said.

It's hardly surprising she's been exhausted; Rex is her third child, and her partner Joe Swash's second, so their family home is always busy. Stacey, Joe and the kids recently took some time away from social media for a family holiday - and on her return, she revealed the adorable push present Joe had got her!

Joe recently surprised Stacey with a push present

She wrote on her Instagram Story: "So this actually makes me cry… For my birthing present, Joe organised for my family to come and join us in the woods and arranged for my favourite chef @theocooks (whose recipe book I live by) to come and cook for us as a surprise.

"My daddy took this picture… and the next ones," she added. "I moaned at him every time because of our TECH BAN, but I'm so glad he ignored me. Because I have one Polaroid of this night and it was soooo special, I am glad to have some backups to look back on and remember. Love you Joe Joe. Still crying."