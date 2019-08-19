Star makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury wins legal battle against Aldi for £6.99 product dupe What do you think of this?

Celebrity makeup artist and beauty mogul Charlotte Tilbury has won a legal battle against supermarket Aldi for selling £6.99 dupes of her famous Filmstar Bronze & Glow palette, which she retails for £49. The popular sculpting product, which Charlotte uses on her star clients such as Amal Clooney, Sofia Vergara and Nicole Kidman, was one of the very first products Charlotte launched in her makeup line, and is a favourite of countless beauty bloggers, too. Aldi dubbed their bargain version the 'Broadway Shape and Glow' palette, which was ruled to have "substantial" similarities to Charlotte's original version.

The products were ruled to be too similar

According to The Mirror, a High Court judge ruled that the brand's copyrighted packaging had been mimicked, including a starburst effect and diamond impression on the outer tin. The £6.99 product sold incredibly well, scoring £13 million in sales over six months, so MUA Charlotte is potentially set to win huge damages.

With loyal client Amal Clooney

A representative from Aldi told the publication: "This relates to a product on sale for a very short period in December 2018. The dispute has been fully resolved." The retailer has come under criticism before for duplicating cult products from a number of popular brands - other examples include their bargain versions of Pixi's Glow Tonic, Jo Malone candles and Chanel perfumes.

The Filmstar Bronze & Glow palette (top) and the Hollywood Shape & Glow palette (below)

But while some shoppers don't agree with copycat products, others feel it's an accessible way for those with a lower budget to try them. One user wrote on Twitter: "I love the dupes. I can't afford the full price. The dupes tend to be very close in quality which shows just what a monumental mark-up the 'real' ones have on price. I haven't bought many of the dupes but I'll have no shame in buying one that I like if I can afford it."

Another added: "It really frustrates me when brands dupe more expensive products. Taking inspiration from a brand or product is one thing, completely copying them is another. They could have changed the packaging, it didn’t have to look like a rip-off of the original."

Where do you stand on dupe products?