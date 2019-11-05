Glossier just dropped a new product and fans are going absolutely wild on Instagram Ah, the joys of a new Glossier launch…

Prepare yourself, ladies… Glossier's launched a brand new makeup product, and fans of the beauty brand are eager to get their hands on it. Introducing: Glossier ProTip - a liquid eyeliner that will give you the best Adele-esque eyeliner flicks at the drop of a hat. Glossier lovers have been desperate for more beauty products to drop and this one is definitely getting the loyal customers worked up on Instagram.

One follower wrote: "Omg, answering my prayers for a new eyeliner," while another commented: "I’ve been waiting for this!" And one fan joked: "*flings money at screen*".

A model wearing the Glossier Pro Tip

So what's so special about Glossier's new ProTip? According to the popular makeup brand that's headed up by the ever so cool Emily Weiss, it features a super-fine, flexible brush tip that hugs the lash line without tugs or skips. If you like your eyeliner jet black, you'll be in love. It's been described as "the inkiest black pigment" and it glides on smoothly, and doesn’t smudge. It also has staying power for up to 12 hours, and easily swipes off with Milky Oil, also by Glossier.

SHOP: Pro Tip, £15, Glossier

In the past 24hrs, Glossier fans (no doubt all sitting there at their computer screens wearing a pink Glossier hoodie) have been asking more about the new launch. When asked if it would work on hooded eyes, the answer was: "Pro Tip was designed to work with all eye shapes, including hooded eyes, and is transfer resistant." And when asked about the tip, it stated: "The tip is flexible, not flimsy, so you can line with a couple of precise strokes, build it up, widen it, make it pointier… All the control, without the time-sucking redos."

What's our verdict? An amazing addition to any makeup bag. I have hooded eyes and struggle with eyeliner - especially liquid - but this one is really easy to apply and I noticed it didn't transfer. Winning!

