Coronation Street's Katie McGlynn shares a sneak peek of her NTAs manicure

Awards season is in full swing which means we're inundated with gorgeous outfits and beauty inspiration - not that we're complaining! While we'd likely struggle to find an occasion to rock some of the red carpet dresses (unfortunately), we can certainly get in the awards frame of mind by indulging in some much-needed pampering. We don't know about you, but we can't think of a better way to get through the colder winter months, particularly January, than with a pretty manicure. Cue Katie McGlynn!

The National Television Awards, held at the O2, will bring together some of the most glamorous celebrities, but the Coronation Street actress has already caught our attention with her head-turning nails. She took to her Instagram Stories to reveal her black, silver and gold manicure courtesy of Perfectly Polished by Gemma, writing: "Nails for the occashe" and "#whythehecknot". Starting with a vampy black base, each individual nail is decorated with a unique geometric pattern such as little gold spots or silver zigzags. Stunning!

The blonde beauty has been nominated for the Serial Drama Performance award for her portrayal of Sinead Tinker, and she shared another picture encouraging her fans to vote for her. Rocking an all-black ensemble before she changes into her outfit for the evening, she said: "2 hours left until voting closes for @officialntas @coronationstreet if you fancy being super kind...if you haven't already."

Considering she may be on stage with her hands wrapped around the award, we can understand why she wants to have flawless nails! Following last year's plunging black gown - plus her black manicure - we imagine she will be rocking another dark frock for the evening. In a throwback picture of her 2019 look, she looked stunning in the figure-hugging number which had a fishtail hem and halterneck straps. "And just like that it’s been a whole year...looking forward to catching up with my corrie fam tomorrow night #ntas #aboutlastyear #timeflies #corrie," she said.

