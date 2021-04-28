This viral TikTok mascara has thousands of 5-star ratings on Amazon – and it's on sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Maybelline lash sensational sky high mascara has taken TikTok by storm. Millions of people have flocked to the popular social media app to share their before and after videos using the product, and the results are insane.

Reduced from £8.99 to just £7, the mascara has become an instant bestseller on Amazon, and we suggest snapping one up in the sale before it is too late.

As described on the Maybelline website, the product promises to deliver "full volume and a limitless length look".

With the exclusive Flex Tower mascara brush, the product "bends to volumize and extend every single lash from root to tip".

As if that's not enough, it also comes in super cute pink packaging, so will look great thrown into your handbag before heading out the door.

Alongside going viral on TikTok, the mascara has received over 30,000 ratings on Amazon, and the reviews are bound to convince you that you need to try this product.

Maybelline sky high mascara, was £8.99 now £7, Amazon

After wearing the mascara, one customer wrote: "Was asked a few times by different people if I'd had lash extensions when I first got it. Really easy to apply doesn’t need lots of coats like the others I've had so saves me time in the morning. Glad I bought this and have been recommending it to everyone who's asked about my lashes."

Another added: "I've used a lot of different mascaras, from higher end (benefit they're real, clinique) to high street and I have to say that this is the one I always come back to."

With shops and restaurants opening in the UK, now is the perfect time to treat yourself to some new makeup so that you can look and feel your best. This product is the perfect addition to your collection, and we guarantee everyone will be asking you what mascara you are using.

