Fans are all saying the same thing about No7's fab new pressed powder

As we move into party season, you're probably looking to upgrade your makeup collection, especially since we've neglected them so often since 2020.

While a red lip or smokey eye are always classic for December, flawless skin never goes out of style and No7 has launched a new powder which gives that coveted airbrushed-looking finish.

The No7 Airbrush Away Finishing Powder is designed to set makeup while mattifying your skin and blurring imperfections. It has a silky, weightless formula which leaves your complexion looking smoother, reducing the appearance of fine lines and pores.

Airbrush Away Finishing Powder, £13.95, No7

Beauty industry experts (plus a few beauty pros on TikTok) have compared the pressed powder to Charlotte Tilbury's Airbrush Flawless Finish Powder, with one customer even writing: "Love the CT setting powder but I found this one is a fraction of the price and does the same job." Another added: "I love this powder, it gives such a beautiful airbrushed finish over your concealer and helps to make skin makeup not look cakey!!"

Retailing for just £13.95, it's super affordable while offering the same results you get from a premium makeup product.

Or if you prefer a loose powder, you could try the No7 Perfect Light Loose Powder. It eliminates shine while giving a healthy glow, with a crucially non-cakey finish. It's also enriched with Vitamin E, Pro-vitamin B5 and Hyaluronic acid to help keep your skin healthy and hydrated.

Perfect Light Loose Powder, £10.95, No7

"This powder is perfect, I use it over foundation to keep my makeup in place or just put it straight on to give my skin an even colour and cover blemishes," says one customer. While another wrote: "Been using this powder for years. It's the best one I can find for keeping my foundation on and shine at bay."

Costing £10.95, it's been compared to Laura Mercier's bestselling Translucent Loose Setting Powder, but it has a far more affordable price tag. We're not going to judge you for ordering both...

