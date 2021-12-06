Adele approved! Nimya by Nikkie Tutorials is now available in the UK

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

When NikkieTutorials posted a video of Adele on her popular YouTube at the beginning of December, it immediately went viral. In Power of Makeup, Nikkie applies makeup products to half the face to show how makeup can be transformational.

For those of you who don't know, Nikkie de Jager, better known by her YouTube channel name NikkieTutorials, is a Dutch makeup artist and beauty vlogger. She has worked her magic on the likes of Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga and Drew Barrymore, and Adele is the latest celebrity to join Nikki in her A-list makeup chair.

Adele and Nikkie posing for a photo to promote the video

Nikkie posted: "ADELE!!! - CAN SOMEONE PINCH ME?? I’ve been dreaming of working with Adele for YEARS now, so when she asked me to do her makeup to celebrate the launch of her new album “30”, I knew I had to come up with something special. I show the Power of Makeup on this icon, and she even tries my own brand Nimya(!!)… enjoy."

The popular makeup artist used Nimya - her debut brand -on Adele to prep her skin and the 33-year-old singer was very impressed indeed - especially with how nice it felt on the skin. Luckily, Adele can now pick up Nimya at Space NK as the collection is exclusively being sold online and in store for UK shoppers.

Nimya Where It All Starts Cream, £26, Space NK

The star of the show for Adele was Nikki's 'Where It All Starts Cream' which creates a perfect canvas for luminous skin but also primes the face for those iconic makeup days.

I've tried Nimya, and the divine packaging is an absolute joy, and the smell is beautiful. You apply on a clean face, and apply before foundation for a long-lasting soft base throughout the day. Trust me when I say... my makeup lasted for hours! And it usually slides off my face by the afternoon.

It does leave a slight sticky feel to the skin but don't be alarmed, it just means it's a magnet to your makeup and it leaves the face super glowy.

Nikki recommends that you store this in the fridge which I think would be amazing in the summer months.

Another top tip by Nikkie - which is written on the inside of the packaging - is to gently tap your skin with your fingers after you apply the cream to get your blood stimulation going, and for optimal absorption of the ingredients.

The Nimya Where It All Starts Cream is available on Space NK as of 6 December. If you have yet to watch Adele get half her face made up by Nikkie, be sure to watch below.

Watch Adele get half her face made up by Nikki Tutorials

