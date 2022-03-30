Kelsea Ballerini celebrates huge news as fans rush to congratulate her The country music singer's dreams have come true…

Kelsea Ballerini shared some incredible news with her fans on Tuesday that had them rushing to congratulate her.

MORE: Kelsea Ballerini stuns in sun-soaked bikini photo from impeccable Nashville home

The country music singer revealed that her dreams have come true after she was announced as the new face of cosmetics brand COVERGIRL. Sharing a post on Instagram, Kelsea looked gorgeous in a white dress as she sat on a porch to sing a soulful rendition of the brand's iconic tagline, "Easy, Breezy, Beautiful".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelsea Ballerini puts a new spin on Easy, Breezy, Beautiful - and it's gorgeous!

Captioning the clip, she wrote: "EASY, BREEZY, BEAUTIFUL Y'ALL!!! Being a @covergirl has been on my bucket list since I was a little girl. They've always felt approachable to me through every age, phase of life, or occasion.

"From playing with makeup in middle school to getting ready for some of the biggest stages I've been lucky enough to perform on. It's a full-circle moment and I'm so happy to officially join the CG family."

SEE: Inside country music singers' jaw-dropping homes: Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert + more

READ: Dolly Parton accidentally calls Kelsea Ballerini the wrong name at ACM Awards

Kelsea was inundated with supportive messages from her followers, with many agreeing that she is "perfect" for the role. One replied: "This is unreal!!! The perfect person for this!!!! Proud of you!"

Kelsea is the new face of COVERGIRL

A second said: "Kelsea I’m so excited for you!! You’re perfect for this!!!" A third added: "OH MY GOD YES SHE IS. This is incredible!!!!!!!!"

A fourth wrote: "This is AMAZING!! You're the PERFECT person for this!!!! Congrats beauty no one more deserving!!!"

Speaking in a statement about her new role, Kelsea added: "I've been a fan of COVERGIRL for as long as I can remember. I've always had an iconic tube of COVERGIRL mascara in my makeup bag, and I even wrote in my journal at age 14 that one day I dreamed of being a COVERGIRL.

Kelsea's new role is a dream come true

"Makeup is another creative outlet for me, and I've always said if I wasn't doing music, I would probably be a makeup artist! I'm excited and honored to partner with COVERGIRL, and I can't wait to share more about my favorite products from the brand."

Kelsea will be the face of a yet-to-be-announced collection from COVERGIRL, coming this spring, and will be joining the brand in a multi-year partnership.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.