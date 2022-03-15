Kelsea Ballerini shared a beautiful bikini photo with her fans as she soaked up the sun from her Nashville home during a rare day off on Monday.

The country music singer looked gorgeous as she posed in a grey two-piece while lying on her front on a sun-lounger in her garden. Kelsea accessorized with a baseball hat, sunglasses, and delicate gold jewelry as she gave a sweet smile to the camera.

Captioning the stunning photo, the 28-year-old said: "A morning off AND sunshine?" With Kelsea's jam-packed touring schedule, it's no wonder she loves to relax at home when she can – and what a house it is.

Kelsea owns a beautiful townhouse in Nashville that is filled with rustic touches. The rooms follow a similar neutral palette with pops of color in her wall art and furnishings.

The singer previously showed off her home to House Beautiful, where she revealed her open plan living and dining space, a music room, and quirky touches like black guitars hanging from her kitchen ceiling.

One room that is far from neutral though is Kelsea's walk-in closet and glam room which is covered in floral pink wallpaper. The bright space also boasts a pink velvet bench and an elaborate chandelier.

As for keeping herself in tip-top condition to take on all of her performances, Kelsea opened up about her wellness regime to Shape magazine last year.

"I've always been an 80/20 person as far as food and drinking. I try to do what's good for me 80 percent of the time. The other 20 percent of the time, I just enjoy my life," she explained.

"I run through the McDonald's drive-through once a month, and it's fine. Sometimes I'll have a little too much wine, and that's OK too."

Speaking about times when she might be unhealthy, she added: "I've spent so much of my life feeling guilty for things that I eat or having an unhealthy relationship with food or the gym or whatever.

"So I just try to be nice to myself and do what's good for me. And when I don't, I start again the next day."

