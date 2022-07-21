Neil Patrick Harris unveils huge new tattoo – and fans are in disbelief The How I Met Your Mother Star looks very different…

Neil Patrick Harris unveiled a major change to his appearance on Wednesday – a brand new tattoo!

The How I Met Your Mother star took to his Instagram to show off the unexpected design which he had inked on the top of his bicep during his recent trip to London. Neil's quirky tattoo features a rabbit sitting in a magician's top hat while holding a three of hearts playing card.

WATCH: Neil Patrick Harris squirms in pain as he gets new huge tattoo

"I got some ink," he captioned several photos and videos of the tattooing process, which was done by tattoo artist Thomas Carli Jarlier at Noire Ink London in the heart of Shoreditch.

"Wanted a second tattoo for a while, and thought London was the ideal place to get a proper magician's top hat. @thomascarlijarlier is simply remarkable, and a true gentleman. Check out his larger work, I'm just amazed by the detail. #grateful @noireinklondon."

While many fans appeared shocked by Neil's large tattoo, they rushed to share their approval over the design, with one responding: "OMG I love it!" A second said: "Oh wow! That's beautiful." A third added: "What an awesome tattoo."

Neil is thrilled with his new tattoo

Others questioned the significance of the rabbit holding a card with the number three on it, with many assuming 'three' represents his husband David Burtka and their 11-year-old twins, Gideon and Harper, "who have his heart".

The dedication wouldn't be surprising as Neil has a great relationship with his husband and children and adores being a father.

The actor has one other tattoo

On their 11th birthday last October, Neil paid a touching tribute to them on social media, writing: "Happy 11th Birthday, Harper and Gideon. You continue to illuminate our world with your spirits, and are growing into truly remarkable people."

The proud dad continued: "Thank you for pushing yourselves, for protecting each other, and for making your father and I laugh, melt, and marvel. You're the best things in our very fortunate lives. We love you both in every way, and without conditions. #happybirthday #proudparents."

